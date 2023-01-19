Yum Brands says nearly 300 restaurants in UK impacted due to cyber attack

Yum Brands Inc said late on Wednesday a ransomware attack impacted certain information technology systems of the company which led to the closure of nearly 300 restaurants in the United Kingdom for a day.

The company added all the stores were now operational and it had initiated response protocols detection of the incident. It added an investigation had also been initiated while Federal law enforcement were notified.

Yum, which also owns the Pizza Hut chain and Taco Bell, did not specify which restaurants were impacted by the attack.

The KFC parent said there was no evidence customer databases were stolen even though data was taken from the company's network.

The company said the event was not expected to have a material adverse impact on its business, operations or financial results.