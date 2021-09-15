Logo
Yum China warns quarterly profit to take over 50% hit due to COVID-19 Delta variant
FILE PHOTO: A KFC restaurant is seen in Shanghai, China March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

15 Sep 2021 05:24AM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 07:05AM)
KFC operator Yum China Holdings said on Tuesday its adjusted operating profit would take a 50 per cent to 60 per cent hit in the third quarter as the spread of the Delta variant in China led to restaurant closures and "sharply reduced sales".

US-listed shares of Yum China fell 3 per cent in extended trading.

The company said over 500 of its restaurants in 17 provinces were closed or offered only takeaway and delivery service at the peak of the Delta variant's outbreak in August, leading to a mid-teens percentage drop in same-store sales.

"While the outbreak has subsided in recent days and restaurant traffic is gradually recovering, our operations continue to be heavily impacted," Yum China said, adding it expects a recovery in same-store sales "to take time".

The company said its profit margins were also being pressured by higher commodity prices, wage inflation and an increase in promotions.

Source: Reuters

