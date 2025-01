Zalando said on Monday it launched the public tender offer for rival About You, following the approval of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin.

The acceptance period starts today and is expected to end on Feb. 17, it added, saying that the takeover offer is not subject to a minimum acceptance threshold.

The deal was announced in December, with Zalando saying it was offering 6.50 euros ($6.71) per share in cash.

($1 = 0.9692 euros)