Logo
Logo

Business

Zara owner Inditex reports unauthorised access to transaction databases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Zara owner Inditex reports unauthorised access to transaction databases

Zara owner Inditex reports unauthorised access to transaction databases

Women carry bags from Zara, flagship retail clothing brand of Spanish multinational clothing company Inditex, in the Gran Via of Bilbao, Spain, March 15, 2025. REUTERS/Vincent West

16 Apr 2026 02:37PM (Updated: 16 Apr 2026 02:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 16 : Zara owner Inditex said it had identified unauthorised access to databases hosted by a third party containing information on transactions with customers.

The databases do not contain customer data, addresses, passwords, or bank card details, Inditex said in a statement late on Wednesday, adding that it immediately applied security protocols and started notifying relevant authorities.

The breach "stems from a security incident that affected a former technology provider and has impacted several companies operating internationally", the company said. A spokesperson declined to give any further information.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement