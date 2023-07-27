Logo
Business

Zara owner Inditex to stop sourcing from Myanmar
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a Zara clothes store, part of the Spanish group Inditex, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Borja Suarez/File Photo

27 Jul 2023 05:40PM (Updated: 27 Jul 2023 05:46PM)
LONDON :Zara owner Inditex is in the process of stopping sourcing from Myanmar, the company told Reuters on Thursday, as a result of a campaign by global workers' union IndustriALL to convince companies to divest from the country.

"Inditex is in the process of a phased and responsible exit from Myanmar, following IndustriALL’s call," a company spokesperson wrote in an email. "As a result, we continue to reduce the number of active manufacturers in the country."

Inditex did not give a timeline for its exit. It does not publish a list of suppliers, so it was not immediately clear how many factories in Myanmar were supplying the fast-fashion giant.

Myanmar, a major producer of garments for Western brands and retailers, has been run by a military junta since a February 2021 coup.

News site Sourcing Journal reported last month that Inditex planned to exit Myanmar.

Source: Reuters

