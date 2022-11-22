Logo
Business

Zendesk goes private in $10 billion deal
FILE PHOTO: Zendesk logo is seen in this illustration taken June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

22 Nov 2022 11:09PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 11:09PM)
Software company Zendesk Inc on Tuesday completed its sale to a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira in a deal valued at $10.2 billion after prolonged pressure from activist investor Jana Partners.

As part of the deal, Zendesk shareholders received $77.50 per share in cash.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) had backed the deal, which Zendesk shareholders approved in September.

Jana had pushed for the sale after San Francisco-based Zendesk failed to buy SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global Inc in a $3.9 billion deal. The Momentive deal fell through after it was rejected by Zendesk shareholders.

In August, Light Street Capital Management, which manages funds that own more than 2 per cent of Zendesk, said it would vote against the private equity deal and proposed that Zendesk remain a standalone public company and find a new top boss.

Source: Reuters

