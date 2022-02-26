Logo
Zendesk shareholders reject Momentive takeover
26 Feb 2022 05:14AM (Updated: 26 Feb 2022 05:14AM)
Zendesk Inc shareholders on Friday rejected its $4 billion takeover of web-survey company SurveyMonkey's parent Momentive Global Inc.

Momentive said its merger agreement with Zendesk has terminated.

Zendesk proposed to buy Momentive in October in an all-stock deal, which drew opposition shortly after from investors, including activist hedge fund Jana Partners, and proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co criticizing its financial merit and logic.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

