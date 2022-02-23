Logo
Zhenro Properties plans to sell assets worth up to $644 million in first half -sources
23 Feb 2022 04:12PM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 04:56PM)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING :Cash-strapped Chinese developer Zhenro Properties plans to extend maturity of other onshore and offshore debt, and dispose of assets worth up to 4 billion yuan ($632.73 million) in the first half, three sources with knowledge of the matter.

Zhenro told investors in a call on Wednesday the debt it will seek extensions include bank loans and asset-backed securities.

The Shanghai-based developer is in the process of asking holders of a $200 million perpetual bond due March 5 to waive claims against the company if it defaults, and is seeking to extend the maturity of five bonds due 2022, worth around $1 billion, to March 2023.

It also told investors on Wednesday it is in talks with state-owned firms to dispose of the assets.

Shares of Zhenro closed 8.2per cent higher. It has lost 78per cent in the past weeks on its debt restructuring plan.

($1 = 6.3218 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Jason Xue in Shanghai, Shuyan Wang and Ryan Woo in Beijing; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

