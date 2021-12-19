Logo
Zhongzhi Enterprise founder Xie Zhikun dies aged 61
19 Dec 2021 04:44PM (Updated: 19 Dec 2021 04:39PM)
SHENZHEN, China : Xie Zhikun, the founder of Chinese investment conglomerate Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, has died aged 61 after suffering a heart attack in Beijing on Saturday night, according to a statement posted on the company's website.

Founded in 1995, the company's porfolio covers a broad range of businesses including new energy vehicles, mining, industry, and property, according to the website.

It is involved in six licensed financial institutions and four wealth management companies, according to its company website, including Zhongrong International Trust, a major investment arm the conglomerate gained control of in 2009.

The trust said it had 765.4 billion yuan (US$120.07 billion) of assets as of the end of 2019.

Zhongzhi's investments also include several companies listed in China and Hong Kong, such as Zhongjin Technology Services Group Co Ltd, formerly ZZ Capital International, and Xinjiang Tianshan Animal Husbandry.

(US$1 = 6.3748 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by David Kirton in Shenzhen and Cheng Leng in Beijing; Editing by Michael Perry)

Source: Reuters

