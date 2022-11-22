Zoom cuts annual revenue forecast as video-conferencing service demand wanes

Zoom Video Communications on Monday lowered its annual revenue forecast amid waning demand for the video conferencing platform as pandemic restrictions ease and competition amps up.

After recording blistering growth during the pandemic, Zoom, which competes with WeChat Work, Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx and Slack, is facing a slowdown as red-hot inflation is dampening the spending power of customers.

Zoom now expects annual revenue to be between US$4.37 billion and US$4.38 billion, compared with an earlier outlook of US$4.39 billion and US$4.40 billion.

The company, however, raised its annual adjusted profit per share to between US$3.91 and US$3.94, compared with US$3.66 to US$3.69 forecast earlier.

Revenue for the third quarter ended Oct 31 rose 5 per cent to US$1.1 billion.

"In the third quarter, we drove revenue above guidance with continued momentum in Enterprise," said chief executive Eric Yuan.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned US$1.07 per share during the quarter, compared with estimates of 84 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.