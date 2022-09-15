Logo
Zoom says issue with joining meetings on its platform resolved
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of the Zoom logo in this illustration picture taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

15 Sep 2022 11:49PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2022 12:01AM)
Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Thursday it had resolved the problem that was preventing users from starting and joining meetings, after more than 40,000 users reported issues with the video-conferencing platform.

Downdetector.com, a website which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform showed 40,377 users reporting problems. The actual number of users affected could vary.

"We will continue to monitor and provide updates as we have them," Zoom said on its status page.

Earlier in July, the platform faced some issues with its telephony feature.

Source: Reuters

