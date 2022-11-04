Logo
Zoom says it has fixed issue preventing access to platform
Business

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Zoom logo in this illustration taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

04 Nov 2022 02:41AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 04:06AM)
Zoom Video Communications said on Thursday it has resolved an issue that was preventing some users from accessing its platform.

The company's status page showed at 1833 GMT that all its services were operational.

"We will continue to monitor and provide updates as we have them," the page said.

There were more than 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the audio-streaming platform earlier on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have been affecting a larger number of users.

Source: Reuters

