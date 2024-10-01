Logo
Zoom taps Microsoft veteran Chang as finance chief
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of Zoom logo in this illustration picture taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

01 Oct 2024 09:22PM (Updated: 01 Oct 2024 10:17PM)
:Zoom Video Communications on Tuesday named veteran Microsoft executive Michelle Chang as its chief financial officer, effective Oct. 7.

Chang, who joined the tech giant in April 2000, was most recently the CFO of Microsoft's Commercial Sales & Partner Organization. She will report to Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan.

She will succeed Kelly Steckelberg whose resignation was announced in August. Steckelberg, who will continue in an advisory capacity until the announcement of third-quarter results, led the company through its successful IPO in 2019.

San Jose, California-based Zoom has been bolstering its for video-conferencing products with artificial intelligence to leverage hybrid work requirements across businesses.

The efforts are paying off as the company last month raised its annual revenue forecast.

Source: Reuters

