Buyers' Guide

Early 11.11 Singles’ Day deals: From tech gear to accessories, these are great deals you’ll want to add to cart before they’re snapped up
Early 11.11 Singles' Day deals: From tech gear to accessories, these are great deals you'll want to add to cart before they're snapped up

Don’t miss these early 11.11 bargains and promo codes on gadgets and lifestyle accessories you’ll want to add to your cart before they're snapped up.

This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.

Early 11.11 Singles’ Day deals: From tech gear to accessories, these are great deals you’ll want to add to cart before they’re snapped up

Photo: Adidas

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

09 Nov 2024 09:28AM
If you’re looking to get a head start on your festive shopping, 11.11 deals are a good place to start. If you spot that gadget, accessory or gift you’ve been eyeing, you’ll still want to add it to cart before it’s snapped up.

Since 11.11 is one of the biggest sales in Singapore, numerous brands have lined up deals on Shopee and Amazon on the big day. These include tech stalwarts like Apple, Samsung and Anker as well as home accessory brands including Philips, Cornell, Tefal and LG

EXCLUSIVE SHOPEE PROMO CODE FOR READERS

Use the code SHPxCNALS1111 to get an additional 16 per cent discount with a minimum spend of S$20* (capped at $4). The code is valid from 8pm, Nov 10 to 11.59pm, Nov 13, 2024.

Some lifestyle retailers are already running 11.11 deals – we’ve shortlisted a few that you may want to snap up before they’re gone.

Puma Iconic T7 Track Jacket Women, Black (S$47.60; Usual Price: S$119; 60% off)

Photo: Puma
Photo: Puma

This jacket pays homage to PUMA’s OG T7 track-inspired collection. This updated edition is made from at least 20 per cent recycled material and features classic sleeve striping and a sleek fit.

  • Full-zip closure with stand-up collar
  • Side pockets
  • T7 panel inserts at sleeve side seams

Shop here

Adidas VL Court 3.0 shoes, Grey Three / Cloud White (S$74.25; Usual Price S$99; 25% off)

Photo: Adidas
Photo: Adidas

The brand with the three stripes is offering up to an additional 30% off and 10% off for members at checkout on selected items. These simple leather trainers elevate any casual look with their lightweight cushioning and vulcanised rubber outsole.

Shop here

Decathlon Forclaz Trekking 50+6L Backpack Travel 900, Black (S$128.90; Usual Price: S$139.90)

Photo: Decathlon
Photo: Decathlon

This backpack from Decathlon offers a 50l suitcase-style opening main compartment and a detachable 6l compartment that can be used as a spare bag. Apply the coupon on the website for an S$11 discount; various coupons available offering up to S$31 discounts.

  • Dimensions: 65cm x32cm x30cm
  • Weight: 2.3 kg

Shop here

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE (S$129.90; Usual Price: S$209; 37% off)

Photo: Nike
Photo: Nike

This updated AJ1 (check out that embroidered heel) features fresh colours and textures without losing its iconic silhouette and familiar feel. Nike is offering up to 60% off on selected items

Shop here

Suunto 5 Peak GPS Sports Watch Black (S$229; Usual Price: S$329, 30% off)

Photo: Suunto

Monitor your steps taken, stress and sleep levels with this GPS watch which includes 80 sports modes and turn-by-turn route navigation.

  • Tour mode offers up to 100 hours of GPS tracking
  • 30m water resistant

Shop here

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Black (S$408; UP: S$569; 28% off)

Photo: Amazon

Sony’s venerable noise-cancelling over-ears offer up to 30 hours of playtime with ANC and Bluetooth activated. Its quick-charging support will help you out in a pinch – three minutes of charging provides up to three hours of playback.

  • 30 hours playback time with ANC
  • Quick charging support

Shop here

Secretlab Titan Evo (S$644; Usual Price: S$679; 5% off)

Photo: Secretlab

Work and game in greater comfort with this Secretlab chair. It has been designed it with a four-way lumbar support system for the curve of your lower back and includes a multi-tilt mechanism.

  • 165° of recline
  • Magnetic memory foam head pillow

Shop here

This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.

Prices are accurate as of the time of publication. Discount codes for some products are available for eligible Prime members.

Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime. Prime members enjoy free one-day domestic delivery and free international delivery on eligible items.

* The code is not applicable for miscellaneous, dining, travel and services, and ShopeePay Near Me. It also excludes S1/S2 Baby Milk.

Source: CNA

