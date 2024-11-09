Early 11.11 Singles’ Day deals: From tech gear to accessories, these are great deals you’ll want to add to cart before they’re snapped up
Don’t miss these early 11.11 bargains and promo codes on gadgets and lifestyle accessories you’ll want to add to your cart before they're snapped up.
If you’re looking to get a head start on your festive shopping, 11.11 deals are a good place to start. If you spot that gadget, accessory or gift you’ve been eyeing, you’ll still want to add it to cart before it’s snapped up.
Since 11.11 is one of the biggest sales in Singapore, numerous brands have lined up deals on Shopee and Amazon on the big day. These include tech stalwarts like Apple, Samsung and Anker as well as home accessory brands including Philips, Cornell, Tefal and LG
Some lifestyle retailers are already running 11.11 deals – we’ve shortlisted a few that you may want to snap up before they’re gone.
Puma Iconic T7 Track Jacket Women, Black (S$47.60; Usual Price: S$119; 60% off)
This jacket pays homage to PUMA’s OG T7 track-inspired collection. This updated edition is made from at least 20 per cent recycled material and features classic sleeve striping and a sleek fit.
- Full-zip closure with stand-up collar
- Side pockets
- T7 panel inserts at sleeve side seams
Adidas VL Court 3.0 shoes, Grey Three / Cloud White (S$74.25; Usual Price S$99; 25% off)
The brand with the three stripes is offering up to an additional 30% off and 10% off for members at checkout on selected items. These simple leather trainers elevate any casual look with their lightweight cushioning and vulcanised rubber outsole.
Decathlon Forclaz Trekking 50+6L Backpack Travel 900, Black (S$128.90; Usual Price: S$139.90)
This backpack from Decathlon offers a 50l suitcase-style opening main compartment and a detachable 6l compartment that can be used as a spare bag. Apply the coupon on the website for an S$11 discount; various coupons available offering up to S$31 discounts.
- Dimensions: 65cm x32cm x30cm
- Weight: 2.3 kg
Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE (S$129.90; Usual Price: S$209; 37% off)
This updated AJ1 (check out that embroidered heel) features fresh colours and textures without losing its iconic silhouette and familiar feel. Nike is offering up to 60% off on selected items
Suunto 5 Peak GPS Sports Watch Black (S$229; Usual Price: S$329, 30% off)
Monitor your steps taken, stress and sleep levels with this GPS watch which includes 80 sports modes and turn-by-turn route navigation.
- Tour mode offers up to 100 hours of GPS tracking
- 30m water resistant
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Black (S$408; UP: S$569; 28% off)
Sony’s venerable noise-cancelling over-ears offer up to 30 hours of playtime with ANC and Bluetooth activated. Its quick-charging support will help you out in a pinch – three minutes of charging provides up to three hours of playback.
- 30 hours playback time with ANC
- Quick charging support
Secretlab Titan Evo (S$644; Usual Price: S$679; 5% off)
