Samsung Galaxy Ring review: Sleek, discrete approach to health tracking

This Samsung smart ring is a wearable health tracker that monitors your health metrics including heart rate, step count, calories burnt and sleep data. It syncs with the Samsung Health app and offers AI-driven Wellness Tips for compatible Samsung phones.

The tips – based on your health metrics – are helpful but generic. “Why not take a moment to relax with some breathing exercises?”. Although its basic, there’s still much to be said for timely, common-sense advice.

It’s available in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold. I used the latter, which I felt (and my family confirmed) gave off serious Uncle vibes.

WHY USE A SMART RING?

I've become more concerned about maintaining my health and trying to stay active. I found this device – an unobtrusive health tracker that fit into my daily routine – intriguing. My smartphone can’t track my heart rate during a swim or when I’m asleep. It’s also an encumbrance I don’t need on a run.

Another feature I appreciated: Users don’t need to pay a monthly subscription to access detailed health data. However, some features are only available on Samsung devices.

HOW DOES ACTIVITY AND SLEEP TRACKING HELP?

My daily activity and sleep stats were presented in simple charts that were easy to understand. It presents an overview which includes steps taken, active time and activity calories.

More detailed metrics are also available. For instance, it can track sleep stages, skin temperature during sleep, heart and respiratory rates. I know how important deep sleep – when the body regenerates cells – is to overall wellbeing. But seeing the metrics of how more consistent and earlier sleep times improved my amount of deep sleep was enlightening.

The net effect? This motivated me to stay more active and sleep earlier to avoid “bad” scores. On that front alone, it was a win for my personal health goals.

WHAT’S IT LIKE TO USE DAILY?

Pair it with your phone and your activity metrics are updated whenever you open the Samsung Health app. If your phone is not in range, the ring stores the information first. When your phone is in range again, it updates the app with your latest metrics.

I used this IP68-rated device 24/7. It followed me on short swims, when washing dishes and in the shower. I barely noticed it was there.

Samsung recommends wearing it on the index finger for double-pinch gesture control. This can be used to take photos on Samsung phones. I used it on my middle finger as it felt more comfortable and was still able to use gesture control.

My initial concerns about scratching or scuffing the ring were unfounded – its titanium frame held up well in daily use.

GALAXY RING BATTERY LIFE