Tomtoc Navigator-T24 Sling review: A compact bag that's big on storage

The T24’s 7L capacity was more than enough for my essentials – wallet, phone, earbuds and water bottle. Tomtoc’s claim that it would take a 13-inch Macbook Air, sparked my curiosity. Could it also work as an office EDC bag?

The answer surprisingly, is yes, although there are some caveats. In addition to the essentials mentioned above, I added:

13.5 inch Windows laptop

Tech pouch (which included a 65W GaN charger)

10,000mAh powerbank

Hoodie

Fitting everything in required a bit of planning, though. For instance, I swapped my hardshell tech pouch for a slightly narrower soft-case option.

DESIGN CHOICES

The star of the show was the T24’s beefy, well-padded single shoulder strap. Despite the extra weight of my office loadout on one shoulder, the bag always felt comfortable. I carried it for a few hours at a stretch on several shopping trips and never felt the strap digging in.

A single-strap bag is also a much cooler option (especially in Singapore’s climate) than a backpack. The bag rests loosely against your back and only partially covers it, offering more breathing room than a backpack.

The bag has a clean, minimalist, low-key aesthetic that doesn’t draw attention to itself. It’s made from a nylon-like water-resistant, recycled material that feels durable. It held up well to my attempts to cram as much gear into it as possible.

The T24 uses YKK Zippers and Duraflex buckles. The zippers have a PU lining that helps improve water resistance. This is an important detail as small components often make a big difference. YKK Zippers are known for their durability and smooth action and are widely used in clothes and bags. Duraflex buckles have a reputation for solid build quality and are widely used in bags and tactical gear.

USER-FRIENDLINESS AND ORGANISATION