Tomtoc Navigator-T24 Sling review: A compact bag that's big on storage
This comfortable, well-designed bag offers plenty of organisation, a surprising amount of storage and good hardware choices in the form of YKK Zippers and Duraflex buckles.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
The Tomtoc Navigator-T24 Sling Bag reminds me of the fanny pack from the mists of my youth. If you only needed your essentials – wallet, Walkman, water bottle – and didn’t want to be weighed down by a backpack, this was the de rigueur option.
The good news is that the fanny pack is back in a big way. However, it’s apparently only meant for today’s youth, and I’ve been advised by family to not even think about rocking a fanny pack. So, what’s a bag nerd in search of a small, light and comfortable bag to do?
Enter the Tomtoc Navigator-T24 sling. I tested the 7L version of the bag and found it to be a practical, well-designed and spacious compact bag. Its compact form includes a single well-padded strap that can be carried on either shoulder. I even used it as my office everyday carry (EDC) bag and was surprised by how much I managed to fit into a 7L sling.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
- Volume: 7L
- YKK Zippers and Duraflex buckles
- Material: Durable recycled fabric, 100 per cent post-consumer material made from PET plastic bottles.
- A quick-access front pocket with a key lanyard
- Strap can be switched for use on either shoulder
- Organisation: Laptop pocket for 13-inch MacBook Air/Pro, tablet pocket for up to 11-inch iPad with Magic keyboard Folio, two small, lined pockets, one mesh pocket, one internal side pocket for bottles (up to 650ml), two external pockets
CAPACITY
The T24’s 7L capacity was more than enough for my essentials – wallet, phone, earbuds and water bottle. Tomtoc’s claim that it would take a 13-inch Macbook Air, sparked my curiosity. Could it also work as an office EDC bag?
The answer surprisingly, is yes, although there are some caveats. In addition to the essentials mentioned above, I added:
- 13.5 inch Windows laptop
- Tech pouch (which included a 65W GaN charger)
- 10,000mAh powerbank
- Hoodie
Fitting everything in required a bit of planning, though. For instance, I swapped my hardshell tech pouch for a slightly narrower soft-case option.
DESIGN CHOICES
The star of the show was the T24’s beefy, well-padded single shoulder strap. Despite the extra weight of my office loadout on one shoulder, the bag always felt comfortable. I carried it for a few hours at a stretch on several shopping trips and never felt the strap digging in.
A single-strap bag is also a much cooler option (especially in Singapore’s climate) than a backpack. The bag rests loosely against your back and only partially covers it, offering more breathing room than a backpack.
The bag has a clean, minimalist, low-key aesthetic that doesn’t draw attention to itself. It’s made from a nylon-like water-resistant, recycled material that feels durable. It held up well to my attempts to cram as much gear into it as possible.
The T24 uses YKK Zippers and Duraflex buckles. The zippers have a PU lining that helps improve water resistance. This is an important detail as small components often make a big difference. YKK Zippers are known for their durability and smooth action and are widely used in clothes and bags. Duraflex buckles have a reputation for solid build quality and are widely used in bags and tactical gear.
USER-FRIENDLINESS AND ORGANISATION
The bag’s half-clamshell opening offers several advantages. It provides some rigidity making it easier to access the main compartment on the go.
The strap can also be switched for left or right-handed use. In right-handed mode, users can simply rotate it forwards, giving access to the front pocket and main compartment. In left-handed mode, the front pocket faces downwards, so you’ll need to remove it for access.
The main compartment features plenty of organisation and ensures that there’s a place to secure your gear. The bag’s material is relatively stiff. This helps it retain its shape but also means it doesn’t have much give. Fill the main compartment to the brim and you’ll only be able to put small items like keys and an office pass in the front pocket at best.
The padded zippered compartment at the rear is a good spot for storing small, slim items like a mobile phone or passport.
HOW IT STACKS UP
The Tomtoc Navigator-T24 Sling offers a surprisingly good middle ground between capacity, organisation and comfort without making too many compromises.
Get it if: You want a well-designed, comfortable EDC sling with plenty of organisation for personal and tech essentials
Pros: Comfortable strap, small but surprisingly spacious, plenty of compartments for gear, durable YKK Zippers and Duraflex buckles
Cons: Better optimised for use on right shoulder, front pocket not usable if main compartment is fully packed
