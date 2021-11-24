Couple from China sentenced to jail for obstructing COVID-19 contact tracing in Singapore

Hu was found guilty of one count under the Infectious Diseases Act of deliberately withholding information from contact tracers about his whereabouts and activities.

His wife was convicted of four charges for withholding information, giving false information and failing to respond fully and truthfully to a health officer.

Hu had tested positive for COVID-19 in January last year, nine days after arriving in Singapore from Wuhan to spend Chinese New Year with his family. The Chinese city was then the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hu did not tell a health officer that he had travelled to various places while infectious, including hotels, a restaurant and the Chinese embassy.

The couple, who hired three different sets of defence lawyers throughout their court hearings, argued that it was a matter of miscommunication and that they did not deliberately lie or omit information.

In his defence, Hu said he did not give certain information to health officials as he was either unaware they wanted that information, could not recall the names of the places he visited or did not have enough time to respond.

Hu testified that he felt "unusually cold" and used multiple blankets in the ward, but later told the prosecutor upon cross-examination that it was likely he only had the flu.

"Until today I'm not too sure if I'm a confirmed case (of COVID-19)," he said, claiming that no one told him so while he was in hospital.

His wife Shi testified about her ordeal and worry when she began suspecting that her husband had COVID-19.

She described how she broke down in hospital and felt like no one could understand her requests, and said she found it difficult to communicate with the contact tracer.

She said she could almost confirm that Mandarin was not the woman's mother tongue, and compared it to a chicken talking to a duck.