Couple from China sentenced to jail for obstructing COVID-19 contact tracing in Singapore

SINGAPORE: After almost two years since he tested positive for COVID-19 after he landed in Singapore and omitted information from contact tracers, a man from Wuhan has been sentenced, along with his wife.
China national Hu Jun, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday (Nov 24) to five months' jail, while his wife Shi Sha, 38, was given six months.
The couple had contested their respective charges but were convicted at the close of the trial last month.
The prosecution sought five months' jail for Hu and eight months for Shi, while the defence asked for a S$10,000 fine for Hu and a S$20,000 fine for Shi.
Hu was found guilty of one count under the Infectious Diseases Act of deliberately withholding information from contact tracers about his whereabouts and activities.
His wife was convicted of four charges for withholding information, giving false information and failing to respond fully and truthfully to a health officer.
Hu had tested positive for COVID-19 in January last year, nine days after arriving in Singapore from Wuhan to spend Chinese New Year with his family. The Chinese city was then the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.
Hu did not tell a health officer that he had travelled to various places while infectious, including hotels, a restaurant and the Chinese embassy.
The couple, who hired three different sets of defence lawyers throughout their court hearings, argued that it was a matter of miscommunication and that they did not deliberately lie or omit information.
In his defence, Hu said he did not give certain information to health officials as he was either unaware they wanted that information, could not recall the names of the places he visited or did not have enough time to respond.
Hu testified that he felt "unusually cold" and used multiple blankets in the ward, but later told the prosecutor upon cross-examination that it was likely he only had the flu.
"Until today I'm not too sure if I'm a confirmed case (of COVID-19)," he said, claiming that no one told him so while he was in hospital.
His wife Shi testified about her ordeal and worry when she began suspecting that her husband had COVID-19.
She described how she broke down in hospital and felt like no one could understand her requests, and said she found it difficult to communicate with the contact tracer.
She said she could almost confirm that Mandarin was not the woman's mother tongue, and compared it to a chicken talking to a duck.
In her testimony, she also said that people around the world have been reprimanding her and her husband after seeing the news, and lamented that they could not see their relatives for almost two years.
In response, the prosecutor pointed to a statement that he said "evinces collusion between the accused persons", and states clearly that they discussed what to tell the Ministry of Health, in order to protect their privacy.
For each charge under the Infectious Diseases Act, Hu and Shi could have been jailed up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.