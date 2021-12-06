Green plan challenge FAQ

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Anyone residing in Singapore, aged 18 and above can participate. Participants under the age of 18 must attend the event with their guardian or parent, if selected.

Not all challenges are suitable for young children under 6 years old. Please exercise discretion when you are signing up for your child/children.

You may take part with your family or friend for challenges that require a team of two. You may register on your family’s or friend’s behalf if you have their consent.

Participants can opt to join the activity/activities for any of the towns at their discretion. Participants may partake in challenges in more than one town.

For the safety of all participants and crew, all persons above 12 years of age may register their interest for the on-ground challenges only if they are fully vaccinated. Persons below 12 years of age who are unvaccinated may register for the challenges, with parental consent. We regret to inform you that we are unable to admit any individuals who are non-vaccinated at the on-ground venue.

Yes, Safe Management Measures in accordance with current guidelines will be adhered to at all times.

Online Challenges T&Cs apply

Yes, participants may submit multiple posts, however each participant is permitted to win one prize only. Winners will be selected based on (i)30% caption; (ii)40% visual; and (iii) 30% creativity.

Winners will be notified by 31 March 2022 via DM on the social media account they used for the challenge. So keep a lookout!

Due to space constraints on the microsite, we are unable to showcase all entries at a given time. If you have followed the instructions to tag @mediacorp and include hashtags #CNAGreenPlan and #< your town > on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, your entry is valid. Please refer to the T&Cs for more details.

Participants are to include the name of the town of the specific challenge they are taking part in as a hashtag. For example, if a participant is taking part in the online challenge Flora & Fauna Adventure Hunt, the valid < your town > hashtags are #BukitPanjang, #Thomson or #Punggol.

Bragging rights! Isn’t it great to be in a town where residents are taking ownership in going green actively? In addition, your entry may be re-shared on social media accounts or featured on the programme premiering in April 2022.

Yes, you still stand a chance to win a prize from the online challenge. However, each participant is permitted to win only one prize from the online challenge.

