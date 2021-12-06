Green Plan Challenge Terms and Conditions for Event Participation

‘CNA Green Plan – On-ground Challenge’ (the “Event”) is organised by Mediacorp Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Mediacorp”). The Event will involve various on-ground challenges, without limitation, physical outdoor activities, exploration of nature trails, hiking, cycling, cooking, upcycling and other activities (collectively, the “On-ground Challenges”). Prior registration is required for participation in the Event.
These Terms and Conditions shall be read together with any other rules and/or terms and conditions applicable to the Event, and shall apply to all segments of the Event (including all On-ground Challenges). By registering for this Event, you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and all rules relating thereto.
By registering for this Event, you acknowledge that you are fully aware of the nature of the Event and the potential risks involved, and you accept all risks associated with the Event. Without limitation to the foregoing, you confirm that you are not suffering from or receiving treatment for any medical conditions, illness, injuries, allergies or diseases which may render it unsafe for you to participate in the Event. It is the sole responsibility of each participant to check and ensure that he/she is at all times medically and physically fit to participate in the activities relating to the Event.
Participants below 18 years old must obtain the consent of his/her parent or legal guardian before participating in the Event and shall ensure his/her parent or legal guardian acknowledge and agree to these Terms and Conditions.
Each participant hereby expressly agrees and acknowledges that Mediacorp shall be under no liability whatsoever to the participant(s) or the participant(s)' personal representatives, in respect of any loss, damage suffered by the participant(s) arising from or pursuant to the Event or for any loss, damage or injury to life or property sustained by the participant(s) during or in connection with the Event.
The participant acknowledges and agrees that he/she may be audio or video taped and photographed while participating in the Event, whether or not the participant is aware that he/she is being taped, recorded or photographed (collectively, the “Recordings”) and that such Recordings may be disseminated on all media now known or hereafter devised, in any and all manner throughout the world in perpetuity. With full title guarantee the participant hereby irrevocably assigns to Mediacorp (including present assignment of future copyright) the entire copyright and all other rights of whatsoever nature in and to his/her contributions to the Event, including but not limited to submitted questions, appearances and interviews, such that Mediacorp shall be entitled to edit, use and exploit and license others to use and exploit such contributions by all means and in all media and formats whether now known or hereafter invented throughout the Universe for the full period of copyright including any extensions and renewals thereto and thereafter insofar as is possible in perpetuity. Furthermore, the participant irrevocably grants all consents and waivers as may be required under the Copyright Act of the Republic of Singapore (as may be amended from time to time) (the “Act”) or any similar laws of any jurisdiction to enable Mediacorp to make fullest use of the Programme or any part thereof without restriction. For the avoidance of doubt, Mediacorp may edit, adapt, translate or remove any part of the participant’s performance and/or contribution. For the avoidance of doubt, the participant acknowledges and agrees that the copyright and all intellectual property rights in and to the format of the Event vests in Mediacorp.
Each participant’s personal data will be collected, used, disclosed and/or processed by Mediacorp and the Mediacorp group of companies (collectively the “Mediacorp Group”) for the following purposes:
for the Mediacorp Group or its designated representatives or business partners to provide goods and services to you or parties designated by you and matters ancillary thereto;
to verify and process payment when you purchase goods and services from the Mediacorp Group;
for verification and record of your personal particulars including comparing it with information from other sources and using the information to communicate with you;
for research and analysis, including surveys and polls;
to send you notices, information, promotions and updates including marketing and advertising materials in relation to the Mediacorp Group’s goods and services and those of third party organizations selected by the Mediacorp Group; and
to comply with any request from any third party or any order of court or directive from authorities investigating any alleged offence or misconduct or for the purposes of taking legal action against any you.
By agreeing to these Terms and Conditions, you:
consent to Mediacorp collecting, using, disclosing and/or processing your personal data for the purposes as described in Clause 6 above;
consent to Mediacorp transferring your personal data out of Singapore to Mediacorp’s third party service providers or agents for the purposes as described in Clause 6 above. If you have any questions relating to Mediacorp’s collection, use and disclosure of your personal data, please contact Mediacorp’s Data Protection Officer at dpo [at] mediacorp.com.sg.
Participants shall bear their own costs and expenses incurred and/or arising from their participation in the Event and no reimbursement may be sought from Mediacorp.
Participants shall abide by all rules and regulations specified by Mediacorp in relation to the Event (including any safety and security measures).
The participant shall not, without the prior written consent of Mediacorp, speak to the press or other media nor give any interviews or comments relating to the Event.
Mediacorp’s decision on all matters in relation to the Event is final. No enquiries, appeals, verbal or written, shall be entertained. The participant shall accept and abide by any and all decisions made by Mediacorp concerning, without limitation, these Terms and Conditions, the rules of participation in the Event, and any other matters relating to the Event.
Mediacorp reserves the right to amend or vary any of these Terms and Conditions and/or details of the Event, or to postpone or cancel the Event without prior notice to any participant. Mediacorp further reserves the right, without any liability to any participant(s), to disqualify any participant(s) from attending and/or participating in the Event at any time at its discretion.
The participant shall indemnify and keep Mediacorp and its related/affiliated companies, officers, agents and employees (the “Indemnified Parties”) fully indemnified against any and all loss, damage, claims and costs (including legal costs on a full indemnity basis) suffered and/or incurred by any of the Indemnified Parties as a result of the participant's breach of any of these Terms and Conditions.
These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Singapore. The participant irrevocably submits to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the Republic of Singapore. No third party shall have any rights under the Contracts (Rights of Third Party) Act of the Republic of Singapore.
This browser is no longer supported
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.