Green Plan Challenge Terms and Conditions for Online Challenge

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ONLINE CHALLENGE
PLEASE READ THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS CAREFULLY
By participating in the Contest, you hereby agree to abide by all the terms and conditions set out herein (the “Terms and Conditions”).
- The CNA Green Plan Online Challenge (the “Contest”) is organized by Mediacorp Pte. Ltd. (“Mediacorp”) and will take place from 6 December 2021 to 20 February 2022 (the “Contest Period”).
- WHO CAN PARTICIPATE?
- It is open to all residents in Singapore aged 18 and above as of the date of participation in the Contest.
- Employees of Mediacorp and their immediate family members (including parents, spouses and children) are not allowed to participate in the Contest.
- HOW TO PARTICIPATE
- Participants can participate in various online challenges (the “Online Challenges”) for different towns and districts in Singapore (the “Towns”) under the Contest by uploading a public post on their Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter profiles/pages (“Social Media Accounts”) with the required hashtags and in accordance with the requirements made available on the official Contest webpage (www.cnagreenplan.com), as updated from time to time (each, an "Entry").
- In order for an Entry to be successfully submitted, participants have to set their Social Media Accounts to public. For the avoidance of doubt, participants can opt to participate in an Online Challenge for any of the Towns at their discretion. Multiple Entries are permitted, provided that each participant will only be permitted to win one prize.
- Entries will be assessed based on the following criteria (the “Judging Criteria”):
- 30% caption;
- 40% visual; and
- 30% creativity.
- By submitting an Entry, Mediacorp reserves the right to use the image or video in the participant’s entries for publicity and promotion purposes, and as a condition to participating in this Contest, each participant warrants and undertakes that:
- he/she is the sole owner of all intellectual property rights (including copyright) and other proprietary rights in the Entry submitted, and that the Entry do not infringe upon or violate any proprietary rights including without limitation, copyright, the right of privacy or publicity, nor constitute defamation against, nor violate any common law rights or any other rights of any person, firm or corporation;
- he/she grants Mediacorp a perpetual royalty-free and transferable right to use, reproduce, publish, display, print, edit or distribute the Entry (or any part thereof) on all mediums and platforms worldwide; and
- he/she shall indemnify and keep Mediacorp and its related/affiliated companies, officers, agents and employees (the “Indemnified Parties”) fully indemnified against any and all loss, damage, claims and costs (including legal costs on a full indemnity basis) suffered and/or incurred by any of the Indemnified Parties as a result of (A) any of infringement of third party rights arising from Mediacorp’s use of the Entry; and/or (B) his/her breach of any of these Terms and Conditions.
- PRIZES
- Forty-five winners (three participants from each of the fifteen Towns) will be selected by Mediacorp based on the Judging Criteria. Each winner will win an EZ Link card with SGD500 value.
- Winners shall be required to strictly adhere to instructions specified by Mediacorp for redemption of prizes. Without limitation to the foregoing:
- If any response and/or redemption deadlines are specified by Mediacorp, all winners must respond to Mediacorp or claim their prizes by the stipulated deadline failing which the prizes will be immediately forfeited or awarded to another participant at Mediacorp’s discretion.
- Mediacorp shall not be liable for any prizes which are lost, delayed or damaged in the process of delivery (if applicable), for reasons beyond its control. All winners will be solely responsible for providing Mediacorp with accurate contact and/or delivery details, and in the event that any failure and/or delay in prize delivery or redemption is due to any incorrect or incomplete information provided by the winner, the winner shall fully indemnify Mediacorp for any losses and/or costs incurred.
- All prizes are not transferable, non‐refundable and non‐exchangeable/redeemable for cash, credit or rebate of any kind and do not include any accessories or items shown in any advertisements and/or promotional materials which are for photography purposes only.
- Winners are fully responsible for all taxes that may be payable or taxable (if any). All costs and expenses (including transportation or personal expenses) for the purpose of collection of the prize shall be solely borne by the winners.
- All prizes are subject to availability and Mediacorp reserves the right, without prior notice or assigning any reason whatsoever and have sole discretion not to award any prizes or to substitute any prize with other prizes without prior notice and without giving any compensation to the winners. Without limitation to the generality of the foregoing, Mediacorp shall be entitled to substitute the Prize described above with other models and/or versions in the event that the stated model is not available.
- Acceptance and use of prize by winner shall be at their own and entire risk and responsibility at all times and Mediacorp disclaims all liability arising therefrom. For the avoidance of doubt, each winner shall be solely responsible for complying with all relevant laws and regulations in relation to the use of any prizes awarded.
- To the fullest extent permitted by law, Mediacorp makes no representations or warranties with respect to any prizes provided under this Contest; in particular, Mediacorp gives no warranty with respect to the merchantability, quality of the prizes or their suitability for any purposes. Mediacorp shall not be responsible or liable for any misinterpretation or misrepresentation of facts in respect of the prizes offered as published in any media, marketing or advertising materials.
- The winner acknowledges and agrees that the Prize may be subject to such other terms and conditions as may be imposed by any third party agents and/or contractors engaged by Mediacorp to fulfil the prizes (if any).
- If required by Mediacorp, participants shall provide all required information and documentation and satisfy all requirements specified by Mediacorp in its sole and absolute discretion (including but not limited to providing written confirmations and making audio/video calls with Mediacorp’s representatives) for purposes of verifying the eligibility and/or identity of each participant.
ADDITIONAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS
- Mediacorp reserves the right to disqualify any Contest entry as it deems fit, including but not limited to Contest entries which contain obscene, provocative, objectionable, defamatory, inappropriate, or illegal content.
- Each participant shall indemnify Mediacorp, its related companies, and their respective officers, employees and agents against any claims, liabilities, damages, loss or expenses (including legal expenses on a full indemnity basis) resulting from any breach of these Terms and Conditions.
- In the event of any breach of any of the Terms and Conditions by any of the participants in the Contest, Mediacorp reserves the right to disqualify his/her entry.
- Mediacorp reserves the right to change any of these Terms and Conditions, or to terminate or postpone the Contest at any time without prior notice.
- All decisions made by Mediacorp shall be final and no appeals or correspondence will be entertained.
- Mediacorp shall not be liable for any loss or damage arising from participation in the Contest.
- By participating in the Contest, participants agree to take part in any and all marketing, promotional, publicity exercises as may be conducted by Mediacorp arising or with respect to the Contest and each participant irrevocably and unconditionally grants to Mediacorp all consents and waivers necessary for Mediacorp to record and use the participant's performance, appearance and/or likeness as the case may be, in any manner whatsoever and in any part of the world as Mediacorp shall in its sole discretion deem fit. The participant acknowledges that Mediacorp shall be at liberty to publish and otherwise use any recordings made by Mediacorp, including without limitation the telephone call, telephone recordings, audio recordings, visual recordings and photographs (if any), for the promotion and publicity of the Contest. Each participant hereby expressly waives any and all rights which the participant may acquire or have under the provisions of the Copyright Act of the Republic of Singapore (and any subsequent enactment or amendments thereto) and any other moral rights which the participant(s) may have or be entitled under any such legislation now existing or in the future enacted in any part of the world.
- Participants’ personal data may be collected, used, disclosed and/or processed by Mediacorp and the Mediacorp group of companies (collectively “Mediacorp”) for the following purposes:
- for Mediacorp or its designated representatives or business partners to provide goods and services to the participant or parties designated by the participant and matters ancillary thereto.
- to verify and process payment when the participant purchase goods and services from Mediacorp.
- for verification and record of the participant’s personal particulars including comparing it with information from other sources and using the information to communicate with the participant.
- for research and analysis, including surveys and polls.
- to send the participant notices, information, promotions and updates including marketing and advertising materials in relation to Mediacorp’s goods and services and those of third party organizations selected by Mediacorp.
- to comply with any request from any third party or any order of court or directive from authorities investigating any alleged offence or misconduct or for the purposes of taking legal action against the participant.
- By agreeing to these terms and conditions, participants:
- consent to Mediacorp collecting, using, disclosing and/or processing their personal data for the purposes as described.
- consent to Mediacorp transferring their personal data out of Singapore to Mediacorp’s third party service providers or agents for the purposes as described above.
If any participant has any questions relating to Mediacorp’s collection, use and disclosure of his personal data, please contact Mediacorp’s Data Protection Officer at dpo [at] mediacorp.com.sg.
- By agreeing to these terms and conditions, participants:
- You shall be responsible for complying with all applicable terms and conditions imposed by Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter in connection with your Social Media Account. This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. By entering this Contest, you agree to a complete release of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter from any or all liability in connection with this Contest.
- These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Singapore.