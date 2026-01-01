Did you catch these 10 stories in 2025? This is why they’re not to be missed

SINGAPORE: In 2025, CNA’s documentaries took viewers into places both familiar and unseen, from prison cells to illicit migration routes, and delved into a range of subject matters, from everyday objects at home to geopolitical flashpoints.

Across Asia and beyond, our journalists followed people navigating rising costs, societal pressures, tightening borders and difficult choices in a changing world.

These stories include a Michelin-recognised Singaporean hawker guarding a recipe passed down through generations; and young men from India risking it all on the “Dunki” route through Latin America to reach the United States.

Elsewhere, our cameras travelled from Pakistan to Canada to confront the global war on drugs and into Thai households struggling with high levels of debt.

Together these stories offer a snapshot of the year as it was lived. If you are looking to catch up on (or rewatch) CNA’s shows, these 10 stories are not to be missed.

1. HOW DIRTY IS YOUR KITCHEN SPONGE?