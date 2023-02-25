S$4,000 to rent a 4-room HDB flat in Punggol? Causes and effects of the bullish market

SINGAPORE: Four years ago, single mum Katherine Chia paid S$1,000 to rent a four-room flat in Punggol. It is a monthly rate that would have been unimaginable even two years ago.

Her rent has been raised over the years and spiked to S$4,000 this year — to match the market rate, the landlord told her. That is a 60 per cent jump from her rent last year.

With two young sons and a helper in tow, Chia was desperate for a new home. But her house-hunting efforts were of no avail, with HDB rents having risen for 30 months straight. She has acceded to the rental hike.

Others, like Felix Lim, have been duped as scammers preying on home-seekers emerge with a new tactic. He lost S$6,700.

The programme Talking Point looks at what is fuelling the bullish rental market, which reached new highs last year, as well as the consequences for renters and the wider population.