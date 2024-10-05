Clean eating, 10km runs, over 600 lives helped: He’s a 60-year-old blood donor with a mission

SINGAPORE: Some people get up before dawn, others crush 10 kilometre runs daily, but few can claim to do both, especially at age 60.

Lim Kim Koon is one who can, and his motivation goes beyond staying trim. For the insurance agent and Tzu-Chi Foundation volunteer, it is about keeping his cholesterol in check to avoid medication and ensure he can donate blood regularly.

He also practises the “168” fasting method: He fasts for 16 hours and eats within an eight-hour window — limiting himself to two meals a day, with no food after 3 p.m.

Lim combines this with a vegetarian diet that steers clear of sauces and fried foods. These efforts have paid off, helping to bring down his cholesterol, which hovered at a borderline high of 235 around 20 years ago.