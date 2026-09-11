Trapped on the 106th floor: The inside story of 73 restaurant workers above 9/11 impact zone

NEW YORK: On Sep 11, 2001, Jupiter Yambem needed to be at work at about 6am. As he left home, the 41-year-old kissed his wife goodbye. He always did.

What was different that Tuesday from most of the days that had come before was the early start. He used to work the night shift, leaving home in the afternoon and returning at 2am or later.

His son, Santi, was five at the time. His wife, Nancy Yambem, was working full-time.

“I felt like a lot of that child rearing was on me. So about a week before 9/11, we decided together that it’d be best if he worked …” she trailed off, wiping the tears from her cheeks.

“… if he worked the morning shift, because he wanted to spend more time with his son.”

He was a banquet manager at Windows on the World, the dining and conference complex sitting at the top of the World Trade Center’s North Tower.

Often profiled in magazines, it was world-famous for its food and views. The whole of New York City could be seen from its windows.