From 996 to ‘bai lan’: Why China’s young workers are choosing to ‘rot’ than work hard

BEIJING: Li Xiaolin leads a “tedious” life. He goes to work at his uncle’s vehicle inspection factory at 9am, six days a week. After completing his tasks — checking for mechanical faults like worn tyres or fuel leaks — he’s headed home by 5pm to eat and sleep.

If his boss tells him to do something, he might say: “Can I do it tomorrow?” “Can you ask someone else to do it?” “Can I not do it?”

And if all else fails, “I’ll just do it, (but) I won’t do it well”.

Li is 25, and the antithesis of Chinese youths who are slogging away for the notoriously tough gaokao (college entrance) examinations or in punishing “996” jobs, where they work from 9am to 9pm, six days a week.

He embodies a new attitude of his generation: Bai lan or "let it rot". The term has its origins in basketball, where teams would voluntarily retreat in the face of a losing battle.