Contract work or full-time employment? What to consider before deciding

When I graduated from university at the tail end of 2022, I remember a feeling of uncertainty washing over me.

I wasn't sure which career path to take or what jobs were available given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic then.

I also graduated a semester earlier than most of my friends, so I didn't have any peers in the same boat to commiserate with or ask for advice.

By sheer luck, I received a message on LinkedIn asking if I would be keen to become a business reporter, and if I could jump on a call with the editor.

The call turned out to be a job interview, which I was sorely unprepared for, but the company still offered me a full-time role.

I wasn't sure I'd enjoy the work, and had been contemplating a fellowship overseas, so I did something much to the horror of my family and peers: I asked if the job could be a contract role instead.

The company agreed to take me on for six months with a clearly written email that there was an opportunity to convert to a full-time role after.

Those close to me were puzzled by my decision. The comments and questions came quickly: "Why take on a job with a deadline?", "Do they pay as well?" and "You might as well take on an internship".

Two months into the contract, I was offered a job at what was then TODAY Online.

Because my contract came with a one-month notice period, I was able to make the switch relatively easily, unlike if I had a full-time role with a longer notice period.

At the time, choosing a contract role felt unconventional. These days, though, such arrangements are becoming more visible in Singapore's labour market, what with stiffening competition for jobs and rising concerns about "jobless growth".

Several recruitment firms told CNA contract work is gaining ground as employers seek more flexible manpower arrangements and workers become more open to such roles.

The Ministry of Manpower's report on Labour Force in Singapore 2025 showed that around 7 per cent of Singapore's workforce are on a contract basis.

So if a contract job offer comes around, what should one consider before making a decision?

TYPES OF CONTRACT WORK

Mr Ken Tan, head of sales at recruitment firm Persol Singapore, said that contract work comes in different forms.

There are fixed-term contracts, where people are hired for a set period. Such jobs are commonly used for information technology roll-outs, infrastructure projects and regulatory audits, he added.

There are also project-based or outsourced roles.

"In this case, you are employed by an outsourcing partner and work within the client's operational environment, so the day-to-day responsibilities may look very similar to a permanent role," Mr Tan said.