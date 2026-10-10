When grandma says 'yes' and mum says 'no', here's how to navigate the parenting tug-of-war

Many of my peers have had similar experiences.

One friend quit her job to become a stay-at-home mother after discovering that her in-laws repeatedly and secretly fed her infant fruit juice, despite guidance from healthcare providers that babies in their first six months old generally do not need drinks other than breast milk or formula.

Clashes over food, routines, discipline, as well as differing views on risk and independence, are a rite of passage for parents, family counsellors said.

This is especially relevant in Singapore, where many dual-income households are common and grandparents often play a role in childcare.

Last year, the proportion of dual-income married couples stood at 56.6 per cent, up from 52.5 per cent in 2020, based on the General Household Survey 2025 released by the Department of Statistics in June this year.

Things can get especially heated if parents think that their authority and preferences are not respected and grandparents feel that their experience is undermined.

So how can parents navigate these situations without upsetting their children's grandparents?

WHY PARENTS AND GRANDPARENTS CLASH

Relationship experts said that many disagreements stem from differences in generational knowledge. What was considered sound advice decades ago may not align with current guidance, they added.

To top it off, most parenting convictions and philosophies are shaped by personal childhood experiences.

Ms June Yong, a family life specialist at the charity Focus on the Family Singapore, which offers programmes for families, said that parents sometimes disagree with certain practices from their own upbringing, which can lead to frequent conflicts with their own parents.

It is important for parents to reflect on whether their intense reactions are truly about the recent breach, or if they have been amplified by unresolved wounds, worries and anxieties, she added.

Screen time is one area where this friction is likely to play out, the experts said.

Most millennials such as myself grew up with the television running in the background.

Looking back, I sometimes wonder whether being exposed at a young age to a steady stream of news about conflicts, catastrophes, death and disease, as well as accidentally watching horror films before I was ready for them, contributed to some of the anxieties I grapple with today.