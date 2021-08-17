After struggles to secure COVID-19 vaccines, Indonesia and Philippines look to get jabs back on track

MANILA and JAKARTA: Beauty products peddler Joy Pultam was in quarantine last year when she lost her mother-in-law to COVID-19. She could not attend the older woman’s funeral.

“It was difficult for me to accept what had happened because I treated her as my mother,” said the informal worker and mother of two. “I really feel like I’ve lost my mother.”

She herself tested positive for the novel coronavirus but survived.

With the Delta variant making its way round the world, however, she is afraid of being reinfected while reselling beauty products in her Metro Manila neighbourhood just to make 100 to 500 pesos (S$3 to S$14) a day.