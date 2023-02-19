Alcoholics kept returning to A&E in this hospital. So a medical team chose to help them at home

SINGAPORE: Emergency physician Desmond Mao has encountered many a drunkard. At work, the protocol was to treat their physical ailments and send them home with a referral to an addictions specialist.

Outside of work, he used to give them a wide berth. Like most people, perhaps, he “didn’t want any trouble”, he said.

But these days, his nonchalance has turned to curiosity. It was propelled by a nagging problem in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital’s (KTPH)’s emergency department, where he has been practising for some 12 years: The same patients with alcohol misuse kept returning.

These patients could come in with chest or leg pains — symptoms of overdrinking — or could be brought in by paramedics because they were on the streets, flat-out drunk. Sometimes they were “rowdy” and caused the department “a bit of grief”.

After discharge, some would “come back straight away,” said Mao. “Some of them even come back two to three times a day.”

In 2017, he was tasked to look into the issue.

Indeed, a study published in the Australasian Professional Society on Alcohol and other Drugs found that between 2007 and 2016, the rate of alcohol-related emergency department visits across Singapore’s hospitals had increased by 62.4 per cent.

Older men contributed a disproportionate burden to this increase. At KTPH, they tended to be males aged 50 to 70 from a lower socio-economic background.

The hospital’s approach had to change, and Mao began to see these patients with different eyes. As a result, there is now a new way of helping them.