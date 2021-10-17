Alternative therapies draw the pandemic-weary, but they’re no substitute for mainstream medicine

SINGAPORE: One customer signed up for a ceremony that involved singing mantras, reflecting on things she wanted to let go of, and drinking thick cacao infused with spices. This was part of her journey to recover from personal losses.

Another customer takes flower baths regularly because they make her feel more radiant and positive.

Alternative therapies remain niche in Singapore, but demand has been holding steady amid the COVID-19 pandemic as some wellness providers report a steady stream of clients turning to them for reiki, cacao ceremonies, crystal healing and other services.

While the pandemic is not the sole reason clients have come knocking, it has given rise to people seeking ways to deal with being cooped up, relationship stresses, and livelihoods hurt by the coronavirus, some alternative wellness practitioners told CNA Insider.

One fan of flower baths who only wanted to be known as Jit, a 69-year-old retiree, said: “Of course everybody is sceptical at the beginning… because there’s no scientific proof per se. You have to experience it… Another person could have the same flower bath (and) the effect might be different."

Researchers indeed note the lack of data to back up the effectiveness of many alternative therapies, and caution that they are no substitute for professional medical treatment. Those with physical or mental health problems should still consult mainstream healthcare providers, they advised.

DEALING WITH LOSS

One cacao ceremony participant, who only wanted to be known as Ms Khoo, said she felt the need to “recalibrate” her life after she went through a rough patch in her marriage and lost an unborn child.

She started doing yin yoga, a slower style of yoga that targets deep connective tissues, at the end of last year. In recent months, she has signed up for two cacao ceremonies.

One was conducted virtually, with participants receiving kits with instructions to prepare the cacao drink themselves. The other was held at a candle-lit yoga studio with a few other participants.