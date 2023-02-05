A brain condition made her lose hope. She regained confidence by helping the dying

SINGAPORE: She was battling colon cancer and receiving palliative care.

But one day in December, 35-year-old Melanie Choy was transported from the life she knew to the wondrous world of Pandora, where she basked in a cloud forest environment and came up close to creatures from the film Avatar.

The former freelance photographer was a big fan of the 2009 James Cameron film and said she had been waiting for its sequel for five years.

As she was wheeled through the Avatar: The Experience event at Gardens by the Bay, she was “enthralled” by the life-sized figurines. “The experience was amazing, and I really enjoyed myself,” she said.