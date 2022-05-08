‘I can’t just walk away’: Animal welfare activist going out on a limb to help chained dogs

SINGAPORE: Vulgarities have been hurled at her over the years. That is a response Li Bing sometimes gets when she approaches people who chain or confine their dogs in tight spaces.

Even so, the level of hostility she recently faced from a young man — who claimed to be a secret society member and taunted the police besides using crude language — left her feeling threatened.

Li, co-founder of Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS), posted an audio clip from the encounter on the animal welfare group’s Facebook page. And she reported the case to the National Parks Board’s Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS).

Encounters such as this are the reason many people who witness chained or confined dogs opt to pass the information on to CDAS, instead of approaching the owners themselves.

Li usually finds herself knocking on these owners’ doors after asking feedback providers to monitor the dogs for at least a week and collect evidence with date and time stamps.

With cases that can drag on for years, what drives her to deal with confrontation for a dog’s sake?

‘I can’t just walk away … I want to make sure I can achieve my objective of alleviating the (dogs’) suffering,” she told CNA Insider in Heavy Duty, a podcast series about people who see the dark side of human nature at work.