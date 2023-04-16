To avoid deportation, some pregnant domestic workers in Singapore turn to unsafe abortions

*Names have been changed

SINGAPORE: When Vinny* discovered she was pregnant, her husband hoped it was a girl. She hoped it was not true.

Her first thought was, “should I take pills to take it out?”

As a migrant domestic worker in Singapore, being pregnant violated the conditions of her work permit, which would mean deportation and possibly a ban on working here again.

That would spell the end of a financial lifeline for her family of farmers.

“If the crops aren’t good, then we’d (have) nothing to eat, (no money) to buy things. If you don’t have work, how (do) you raise a baby?” said Vinny, who has two sons with her husband.

It did not matter that she had conceived the baby when she was home on leave in the Philippines.

Work permit holders are not allowed to get pregnant or give birth in Singapore unless they are already married to a Singaporean citizen or permanent resident with the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM)’s approval. This applies even after their work permits have expired or been cancelled or revoked.

According to the MOM, between 2019 and 2021, an average of 170 migrant domestic workers are detected to be pregnant each year.

But the actual number could be higher — the programme Undercover Asia finds out how some workers go out of their way to hide or terminate their pregnancies.

DESPERATE TIMES, DESPERATE MEASURES

The rules in Singapore are so strict that employers are expected to report their helper’s pregnancy to the authorities.

Even if employers keep it quiet, migrant domestic workers must go for health screenings every half a year to be tested for pregnancy, and the results are submitted to the MOM.