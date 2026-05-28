Beauty salons try to push seniors into costly packages in Talking Point undercover operation

SINGAPORE: When Talking Point sent in seniors undercover to find out how beauty salons sell package deals, one of them walked out with uneven eyebrows.

She had gone in for a S$60 touch-up. But after she repeatedly declined an upgrade, staff proceeded anyway and gave her a “celebrity eyebrow” treatment on one side, calling it a demonstration.

Then came the hard sell: Pay an extra S$300 for a package to make both sides match — or leave as she was.

At another salon, the sales pitch was quite cutting.

The senior was offered 20 per cent off a S$2,888 package if she had a Merdeka or Pioneer Generation card. When she said she could not decide on the spot, the staff replied, “When do you want to decide? You’re already 70.”