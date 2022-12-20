3 reasons to watch Beyond Maximum Security, CNA's sequel to its hit documentary series on prison life

SINGAPORE: CNA’s Inside Maximum Security showed viewers what everyday life is like in Changi Prison, but what happens after? Boon Keng, Graceson, Iskandar and Khai return in the new series, Beyond Maximum Security, to give viewers their perspectives of preparing for life beyond bars.

Here’s why you should catch the sequel to the award-winning documentary.

FIND OUT WHERE THE INMATES ENDED UP

Those who saw the interactive feature Life after Inside Maximum Security would have seen Graceson and Boon Keng’s milestones in their transition to post-prison life.

Beyond Maximum Security goes further with an in-depth look at their day-to-day struggles and wins.