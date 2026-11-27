However, as construction activity near Tanah Merah Coast Road has increased in recent years due to Changi Airport's Terminal 5 project, cyclists have complained about safety hazards such as sand, rocks and nails in the cycling lane, as well as tipper trucks parked there illegally.

Mr Yee explained that the thinner tyres on road bikes can cause riders to lose control when they hit obstacles such as rocks.

In a May 2025 letter to The Straits Times Forum, Mr Michael Price urged the authorities to "act quickly" to prevent accidents and injuries from the debris and trucks on Tanah Merah Coast Road. He also said he had fractured his pelvis after hitting a rock in the area.

In response to CNA's queries, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that it had stepped up enforcement along that road since the second half of 2025, targeting illegal parking and overloaded trucks, which can spill debris onto roads.

It also deployed parking enforcement cameras, installed signs to remind motorists not to wait or park on the cycling lane and worked with the relevant agencies to step up road cleaning along the stretch.

As a result, the number of overloading offences detected increased nearly fourfold from the second half of 2025 to the first half of 2026. Over the same period, the number of illegal parking offences detected decreased by 60 per cent, LTA said.

Several cyclists who frequent Tanah Merah Coast Road told CNA that since the fatal accident there about two weeks ago, they have noticed a marked improvement in the illegal parking situation. However, some hazards remain.

Ms Syahirah, who rode there on Nov 22, said that she saw the authorities directing illegally parked trucks to move out of the cycling lane. However, she still saw nails, screws and rocks in the cycling lane.

Mr Ma, who cycles on Tanah Merah Coast Road most Sunday mornings, said that some cyclists are often compelled to ride outside the marked cycling lane to avoid debris and parked vehicles.

Ms Natalia Poliakova, 48, an endurance mindset coach, said that despite stepped-up enforcement against illegal parking in the area, some motorists still drive dangerously.

Recalling an incident she witnessed earlier this week, she said: "A car was riding in the cycling lane at Tanah Merah Coast Road to overtake other vehicles on the left, and it was unexpected to say the least."

SHOULD MANDATES REPLACE GUIDELINES?

For many cyclists interviewed by CNA, the biggest safety concern was motorists passing too closely.

Making the 1.5m passing distance mandatory, rather than keeping it as a guideline, would make them feel safer, they said.

Mr Girard Ama, 39, a business intelligence professional and recreational cyclist, said: "A few seconds' wait until a pass is safe costs a driver very little, and it can matter a lot to the person on the bike."

Mr Joe Lee, 42, an engineer, experienced the danger firsthand.

In February, during a group ride at night, he and his fellow cyclists were stopped at a red light near MacRitchie Reservoir when an impatient driver tried to overtake the entire group.

The driver misjudged the angle and hit him, Mr Lee said. He was thrown backwards, injuring his right arm and shoulder as he tried to break the fall.

He could not raise his right arm properly for months, though chiropractic treatment has since restored about 80 to 90 per cent of his range of motion.

Mr Das, who also drives, said that more motorists should observe the 1.5m passing guideline and give pedestrians a wide berth, too. The most vulnerable road users should be given priority, he added.

"The driver culture has to change, but culture cannot change if there's no enforcement, if there's no penalty for them to change the way that they are doing things," said Mr Das.

"Enforcing the clear overtaking will enshrine that the weakest, the most vulnerable user, is the most protected user."

Associate Professor Zhou Yimin from the National University of Singapore (NUS) agreed that a minimum 1.5m passing distance would reduce accidents.

He is the programme co-director of NUS' Master of Cities postgraduate degree course on urban development and liveability, and formerly an urban development and smart city consultant at the World Bank.

"Cyclists often make small lateral adjustments of around 0.5m to avoid trash, puddles or drains. A 1.5m buffer absorbs that wobble and prevents a fatal collision.," he said.

"And codifying such a rule and distance also removes ambiguity about what constitutes a 'safe' pass."

Empirical studies in countries with safe-passing laws, such as the United States and Australia, generally show reductions in serious injuries among cyclists. Assoc Prof Zhou added.

However, some road users were sceptical about whether a mandatory passing distance would be enforceable or effective.

Mr Tan, the cyclist who broke his collarbone in a crash, said: "I think it would help the safety situation. But it's very difficult to enforce because how do you measure the 1.5 metres?"

Mr Huang the driver said: "You can come up with any distance but it will be, in some sense, arbitrary. The main issue is to make sure that cyclists behave like vehicles (all the time) so that, in turn, drivers take them seriously."

Drivers would also be more likely to keep a wider berth when overtaking if cyclists "claimed their space" in the middle of the lane instead of riding close to the kerb, he added.