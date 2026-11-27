As cycling accidents rise, experts say cyclists and motorists need to learn to share the road
Viral videos of reckless riding and complaints about impatient drivers have fuelled mutual distrust between cyclists and motorists. Researchers warned against judging entire groups by the actions of a few.
Mr Terence Tan, who has been cycling on Singapore's roads since 2016, noticed that the COVID-19 pandemic marked a turning point in motorists' attitudes towards cyclists.
The 41-year-old assistant vice-president at a bank said that before the pandemic, motorists were "more forgiving".
Even on busy Thomson Road, the North-South Corridor roadworks can be chaotic – motorists would slow down and give way when he signalled his intention to change lanes and turn right.
"Back then, cars would really come to a pause. But these days, cars will try to squeeze in and not give way to you, to the point that you run out of room to make that turn."
His theory is that this shift in attitude stems from a boom in cycling during the pandemic.
Having cycled in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Malaysia, Mr Tan found drivers overseas to be more patient than those in Singapore.
"Over here, I think their patience has run out."
Mr Arnold Aranez, an Australian who has been based in Singapore for seven years and has been cycling for six, told CNA that he has noticed a similar decline in drivers' patience here in recent years.
The 51-year-old, a delivery excellence lead at a bank, said: "I feel it's getting slightly worse in terms of drivers starting to be a little bit more frustrated and aggressive."
Mr Aranez cycles about three times a week, setting off around 5.30am to avoid traffic.
He estimated that drivers pass uncomfortably close to him about once every two weeks. Such close passes were less common when he first started road cycling, he said.
Addressing the impatience that cyclists say they encounter, transport economist Walter Theseira from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) said that, anecdotally, there is still "significant distrust" between motorists and cyclists.
Motorists may believe that cyclists routinely flout traffic rules by running red lights or riding in overly large groups, and use the roads even when doing so significantly disrupts traffic flow.
Cyclists, on the other hand, may feel harassed or threatened when motorists pass too closely or tailgate them, even though they feel that they are simply using the roads, which is their legal entitlement, Associate Professor Theseira added.
Since the pandemic-induced cycling boom, the government has been doing more to ease friction between cyclists and motorists.
It introduced regulations for cyclists in 2022, including limits on cycling group sizes and stiffer penalties for traffic offences.
The Singapore Police Force has also rolled out road safety campaigns, including its Cyclists on Watch initiative, launched in December 2021 to encourage cyclists to look out for one another.
In March 2026, the police introduced Road Users on Watch, expanding the programme to include motorists and pedestrians.
However, eight other cyclists CNA echoed Mr Tan and Mr Aranez, saying that they still regularly encounter impatient or dangerous motorists.
Social media clips vilifying cyclists could be contributing to the tension between motorists and cyclists, several riders said.
Although some viral clips show cyclists engaging in dangerous behaviour, which they do not condone, others reflect motorists' misunderstandings of traffic rules, they added.
Several cyclists said that they had faced harassment even when riding legally on highways.
Dr Samuel Chng, a research assistant professor at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), said that social media can make exceptional incidents appear typical.
At the same time, ordinary journeys in which cyclists and motorists behave considerately rarely attract attention.
Dr Chng, who also heads the Urban Psychology Lab at the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities within SUTD, added: "The concern is when an individual's actions become a judgment on an entire group.
"This reinforces an 'us versus them' mindset on both sides, which isn't healthy for our society.
"Instead, we should hold people accountable for dangerous behaviour, whether they are behind a steering wheel or on a bicycle, without turning their actions into a verdict on everyone else who travels that way."
DANGER ON THE ROAD
Cyclists' safety on the roads is a perennial issue, but a recent spate of accidents has brought it back into focus.
On Nov 12, 24-year-old national triathlete Russell Lee died after colliding with a tipper truck along Tanah Merah Coast Road.
The day before, a 37-year-old female cyclist died in another accident involving a tipper truck at the junction of Amber Road and Amber Gardens in Katong.
That same morning, a 52-year-old male cyclist was taken conscious to hospital after an accident involving a taxi at the junction of Kaki Bukit Avenue 2 and Eunos Link.
The recent tragedies also point to a broader upward trend. Traffic accidents involving cyclists hit a four-year high in 2025, rising to 776, up from 620 in 2024 and 581 in 2023.
The number of fatal accidents involving cyclists has also risen. In 2025, there were 17 such accidents, up from 13 in 2024 and 15 in 2023.
The police told CNA that in the first half of 2026, the leading causes of traffic accidents in which cyclists were at fault were:
cycling in a disorderly manner
failing to keep a proper lookout
cycling across a signalised pedestrian crossing when the pedestrian signal was red
For accidents involving cyclists where motorists were at fault, the top causes were:
failing to keep a proper lookout
failing to give way at a zebra crossing
failing to give way to traffic with the right of way
Both cyclists and motorists are responsible for road safety. However, cyclists and experts told CNA that these incidents highlight the risks that riders still face despite two decades of significant progress in road safety.
Before 2005, there was "zero cycling-specific infrastructure", the Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF) said.
Five years later, the government designated Tampines as Singapore's first cycling town, followed by the introduction of an on-road cycling lane on Tanah Merah Coast Road in 2017.
Today, Singapore has over 800km of cycling paths. By 2030, this network will expand to 1,300km.
A 4.6km on-road cycling lane in Seletar is also set to double in length by the first quarter of 2027.
Beyond infrastructure expansion, regulations governing cycling have evolved over the years. In 2017, the government introduced the Active Mobility Act to set rules for the use of bikes and other mobility devices on public paths.
In 2022, the authorities doubled composition fines from S$75 to S$150 for cycling offences such as running red lights or riding on expressways.
Guidelines introduced that year advised different cycling groups to stay about 30m, or roughly two lamp posts, apart. Motorists were advised to maintain a minimum passing distance of 1.5m when overtaking cyclists.
These guidelines were not mandatory, but the Ministry of Transport said at the time that they "should be followed where practicable".
ROAD FRICTION REMAINS DESPITE RULES
In response to CNA's queries, the Singapore Cycling Federation said that the guidelines and rules introduced in 2022 were a good step towards safety, but added that "there will always be improvements to be made".
The rules help keep cyclists safe by encouraging them to ride in smaller groups and give other road users, including public buses, space to manoeuvre safely, the federation said.
Some cyclists shared this view. Mr Aranez said: "(Before 2022) there were many large groups, more than 20 or 15 people cycling together on the roads and causing a bit of trouble. So I like how they broke it up."
Others felt that the 2022 measures placed greater emphasis on cyclists' behaviour than on motorists', even though cyclists tend to suffer the worst consequences in collisions between the two, they said.
Mr Yee Qing Xiang, 38, a cyclist since 2016 and the founder of bicycle brand Ascent Bikes, said: "It's always 'cyclists got to do this, cyclists got to do that'.
"If it's a cyclist who misbehaves on the road – and I'm definitely not condoning that – usually any damage is to the cyclist. In the case where a motor vehicle is involved, the damage is almost entirely on the cyclist as well."
Mr Jonathan Ma, 38, a financial adviser who has been cycling on the roads since 2008, agreed.
"When motorists like car drivers and truck drivers don't obey the rules or drive recklessly, the odds of a catastrophic consequence is higher compared to other road users," he said.
Nearly every road cyclist who spoke to CNA had stories of near-misses or collisions, many of which, they said, were caused by motorists' impatience.
Ms Syahirah Halim, 32, a test engineer who works in the technology sector, was cycling alone on Sentosa Island a few months ago when a car making an illegal U-turn hit her.
The driver had stopped abruptly in the middle of the road before swerving, leaving her unable to avoid a collision.
When he got out to check on her, the driver appeared to be in a hurry to get to work and had a worker in the car with him, she said. Nevertheless, he waited with her for the police and an ambulance to arrive.
"You say you didn't see me, but it was the middle of the day. It's not dark. I was wearing pink. You clearly weren't checking your blind spots," she added.
The accident, which threw her off her bicycle, left her with a bleeding knee and shoulder pain.
She was also "a bit traumatised" and reluctant to return to Sentosa to cycle alone. Her first ride after recovering was in a group because it felt safer, she said.
Mr Tan, the long-time cyclist, said that his worst crash happened in May 2025.
He was cycling straight on a main road when a car emerged from a slip road on the left. The car failed to give way to Mr Tan even though he had the right of way, and they ended up colliding. He was thrown off his bike and broke his collarbone.
"I was too confident that the car would stop naturally because it's a slip road," Mr Tan reflected.
After the crash, he installed brighter lights on his bike and made a point of slowing down more near intersections and slip roads. It took him seven months of recuperation before he felt ready to cycle again, he said.
Heavy vehicles pose a particular concern for some cyclists. Mr Isaiah Das, a 44-year-old project manager, recounted a close shave with a low-loader truck on Nov 14.
After a morning cycling session, at around 9am, he was riding alone on the left lane of Yio Chu Kang Road, barely 10 minutes from home, when the truck driver tried to overtake a car and encroached into his lane.
Mr Das said that the truck's attempt to overtake the car on the left was unsafe and forced him towards the side of the road, nearly hitting him.
"It's fine if you're rushing to work or whatever, but the fact is we all stopped at the same traffic light after that," Mr Das said wryly.
"I think our driving culture in Singapore is not the best."
Ms Syahirah, too, said she does not understand why some motorists drive like they are in a rush.
"They're filtering left and right. But in the end, you will see them at the next traffic light. I think they need to be more patient because there's no point (in doing what they do)."
Dr Chng from SUTD said that, from a psychological perspective, friction between motorists and cyclists may arise when people feel they are competing for road space or being delayed.
"A motorist may see a cyclist as holding up traffic, while the cyclist may be concentrating on keeping clear of drains or passing vehicles.
"The same encounter can look very different from behind a steering wheel and handlebars."
However, drivers who spoke to CNA noted that some cyclists behave recklessly as well.
Mr S Huang, 46, a senior manager and long-time driver, said that he is particularly annoyed by cyclists who unpredictably switch between riding on the road and using pedestrian crossings.
"There are many instances where they are cycling against the direction of traffic. Or they are cycling with the flow of traffic but suddenly turn off to cycle alongside pedestrians at the pedestrian crossing.
"This causes confusion for drivers turning because they are coming out of nowhere."
Mr Leo Tan, 34, a business development manager, shared that same view.
He said that it was hard to predict cyclists' actions at red lights, because some stay on the road while others "transform into pedestrians".
He also finds it hard to judge whether cyclists are speeding up or slowing down because they do not have brake lights.
"Do I let you go faster or do I overtake you? It's a guessing game at times," he added. "As long as both parties are predictable, there should be no near misses."
CYCLING LANES NOT A COMPLETE FIX
Expanding cycling infrastructure, including dedicated lanes, might seem like a way to ease friction between motorists and cyclists. Yet even on roads with designated cycling lanes, riders can still face hazards.
Cycling lanes along roads such as Tanah Merah Coast Road and the Sunday Cycling Lane in Seletar are popular among riders who prefer long stretches uninterrupted by traffic lights, cyclists said.
On such roads, cyclists on bikes built for speed, such as triathlon bikes, can easily reach 50kmh, Mr Yee, the founder of Ascent Bikes, said.
However, as construction activity near Tanah Merah Coast Road has increased in recent years due to Changi Airport's Terminal 5 project, cyclists have complained about safety hazards such as sand, rocks and nails in the cycling lane, as well as tipper trucks parked there illegally.
Mr Yee explained that the thinner tyres on road bikes can cause riders to lose control when they hit obstacles such as rocks.
In a May 2025 letter to The Straits Times Forum, Mr Michael Price urged the authorities to "act quickly" to prevent accidents and injuries from the debris and trucks on Tanah Merah Coast Road. He also said he had fractured his pelvis after hitting a rock in the area.
In response to CNA's queries, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that it had stepped up enforcement along that road since the second half of 2025, targeting illegal parking and overloaded trucks, which can spill debris onto roads.
It also deployed parking enforcement cameras, installed signs to remind motorists not to wait or park on the cycling lane and worked with the relevant agencies to step up road cleaning along the stretch.
As a result, the number of overloading offences detected increased nearly fourfold from the second half of 2025 to the first half of 2026. Over the same period, the number of illegal parking offences detected decreased by 60 per cent, LTA said.
Several cyclists who frequent Tanah Merah Coast Road told CNA that since the fatal accident there about two weeks ago, they have noticed a marked improvement in the illegal parking situation. However, some hazards remain.
Ms Syahirah, who rode there on Nov 22, said that she saw the authorities directing illegally parked trucks to move out of the cycling lane. However, she still saw nails, screws and rocks in the cycling lane.
Mr Ma, who cycles on Tanah Merah Coast Road most Sunday mornings, said that some cyclists are often compelled to ride outside the marked cycling lane to avoid debris and parked vehicles.
Ms Natalia Poliakova, 48, an endurance mindset coach, said that despite stepped-up enforcement against illegal parking in the area, some motorists still drive dangerously.
Recalling an incident she witnessed earlier this week, she said: "A car was riding in the cycling lane at Tanah Merah Coast Road to overtake other vehicles on the left, and it was unexpected to say the least."
SHOULD MANDATES REPLACE GUIDELINES?
For many cyclists interviewed by CNA, the biggest safety concern was motorists passing too closely.
Making the 1.5m passing distance mandatory, rather than keeping it as a guideline, would make them feel safer, they said.
Mr Girard Ama, 39, a business intelligence professional and recreational cyclist, said: "A few seconds' wait until a pass is safe costs a driver very little, and it can matter a lot to the person on the bike."
Mr Joe Lee, 42, an engineer, experienced the danger firsthand.
In February, during a group ride at night, he and his fellow cyclists were stopped at a red light near MacRitchie Reservoir when an impatient driver tried to overtake the entire group.
The driver misjudged the angle and hit him, Mr Lee said. He was thrown backwards, injuring his right arm and shoulder as he tried to break the fall.
He could not raise his right arm properly for months, though chiropractic treatment has since restored about 80 to 90 per cent of his range of motion.
Mr Das, who also drives, said that more motorists should observe the 1.5m passing guideline and give pedestrians a wide berth, too. The most vulnerable road users should be given priority, he added.
"The driver culture has to change, but culture cannot change if there's no enforcement, if there's no penalty for them to change the way that they are doing things," said Mr Das.
"Enforcing the clear overtaking will enshrine that the weakest, the most vulnerable user, is the most protected user."
Associate Professor Zhou Yimin from the National University of Singapore (NUS) agreed that a minimum 1.5m passing distance would reduce accidents.
He is the programme co-director of NUS' Master of Cities postgraduate degree course on urban development and liveability, and formerly an urban development and smart city consultant at the World Bank.
"Cyclists often make small lateral adjustments of around 0.5m to avoid trash, puddles or drains. A 1.5m buffer absorbs that wobble and prevents a fatal collision.," he said.
"And codifying such a rule and distance also removes ambiguity about what constitutes a 'safe' pass."
Empirical studies in countries with safe-passing laws, such as the United States and Australia, generally show reductions in serious injuries among cyclists. Assoc Prof Zhou added.
However, some road users were sceptical about whether a mandatory passing distance would be enforceable or effective.
Mr Tan, the cyclist who broke his collarbone in a crash, said: "I think it would help the safety situation. But it's very difficult to enforce because how do you measure the 1.5 metres?"
Mr Huang the driver said: "You can come up with any distance but it will be, in some sense, arbitrary. The main issue is to make sure that cyclists behave like vehicles (all the time) so that, in turn, drivers take them seriously."
Drivers would also be more likely to keep a wider berth when overtaking if cyclists "claimed their space" in the middle of the lane instead of riding close to the kerb, he added.
Dr Che Maohao, a lecturer at the College of Interdisciplinary & Experiential Learning in SUSS, said that stricter passing-distance rules for motorists could affect traffic flow, particularly on narrower roads.
He pointed to concerns raised by motorists in Japan about potential congestion and difficulties complying with new overtaking regulations introduced there in April this year.
Assoc Prof Theseira from SUSS agreed: "A mandatory passing distance would reduce dangerous overtaking behaviours. However, it would not address the problem that on-road cycling, on certain roads at peak periods, basically causes significant traffic disruption."
Dr Che suggested a different approach. Targeting risks, such as heavy-vehicle blind spots, he said, could improve safety not only for cyclists but also for other vulnerable road users such as pedestrians.
Under existing regulations, heavy vehicles with a maximum laden weight of more than 12,000kg and registered from April 2015 must be equipped with mirrors or devices such as Camera Monitor Systems to cover their blind spots.
Higher visibility standards for heavy vehicles could save lives, Dr Che added.
For example, London introduced the Direct Vision Standard rating for heavy goods vehicles in 2019 and has progressively raised visibility standards for such vehicles over the years.
The rating measures how much a driver can see directly through the vehicle's windows without relying on mirrors.
By 2024, the number of pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists killed or seriously injured in collisions with a heavy goods vehicles had fallen by 50 per cent.
Dr Che also noted that "any cycling infrastructure that provides physical separations from other modes of transport can significantly improve safety."
He said that such separation would be particularly beneficial on roads with high traffic volumes or heavy vehicles, provided that junctions and crossing points were carefully designed.
Where feasible, building more off-road cycling paths that are physically separated from both pedestrian paths and motor traffic could be a step in the right direction.
In Vancouver, Canada, for example, the Connected All Ages and Abilities Network comprises cycling routes, including protected bike lanes. These lanes are separated from motor traffic by planters, kerbs or bollards, and are distinct from pedestrian footpaths.
Ultimately, though, Dr Che said that improving safety depends on motorists becoming more accepting of cyclists sharing the road.
He cited a 2017 European study, which found that drivers in the Netherlands – where cycling infrastructure is more prevalent – checked their blind spots more frequently than drivers in the other countries studied. He suggested that greater familiarity with sharing roads with cyclists could encourage motorists to anticipate their presence and be more vigilant.
Several cyclists said that they often come across comments from motorists arguing that cyclists do not belong on the roads because they do not pay road tax.
Mr Leo Tan, the driver, also raised this point when asked about new laws to improve cyclists' road safety.
He said: "They can start to pay road tax, insurance and perhaps licensing fees. Then, perhaps, drivers would consider them equals on the road and be willing to abide by any new mandates on passing distances."
Mr Das, who both cycles and drives, said that he was tired of this argument.
He recalled a motorist commenting on one of his Instagram posts about cycling and boasting about how much road tax he paid.
"It's a misunderstanding of what road tax is," he said incredulously. "It's not a tax on road usage."
Road tax is essentially a tax on motor vehicle ownership, rather than a charge for using roads.
Every registered vehicle here must have valid road tax to be driven legally in Singapore. The amount payable depends on the vehicle's engine capacity, or power rating in the case of electric cars, as well as its age.
Dr Chng of SUTD said that the argument about road tax raised by some motorists reflects a transactional view of public space.
Some motorists, he explained, feel that "because I pay, I should have greater entitlement to it".
"Singapore's high cost of vehicle ownership may make that feeling more salient for some drivers."
However, he noted that cyclists are permitted on the roads, subject to prevailing rules.
"Their entitlement to use those roads does not depend on paying a motor vehicle tax. Nor does a person's safety matter any less because they do not pay road tax."
Dr Chng said safer roads would require both infrastructure improvements and behavioural change. Singapore is expanding its cycling network, but this will take time.
"A route should also be assessed by whether people can complete their journey safely, not just by how many kilometres have been built."
LTA said that it is working to improve connections between existing and new cycling paths to provide safer and more continuous journeys.
"We recognise the concerns about whether greater physical separation can further improve safety for cyclists at locations where cyclists and motorists share road space," it added.
"Any additional measures, including segregated cycling lanes, would need to be assessed taking into account existing road and traffic conditions, and the potential impact on other road users, including buses."
LTA is also working closely with the Traffic Police to identify locations that may need more safety improvements such as road markings, signage and traffic-calming measures , based on accident data and public feedback.
"We are seeking views from cycling groups and members of the public, so that their experiences and concerns inform how we better plan and improve our cycling infrastructure."
LTA's public education efforts also include issuing road safety advisories for heavy-vehicle drivers and outreach by Active Mobility Community Ambassadors to educate cyclists on safe riding practices.
Although it remains to be seen whether these awareness efforts will have a lasting impact, Mr Isaac Yap, a cyclist and financial services consultant, said that he accepts the risks of his morning bike rides.
"Whatever sport you do, there's always a risk. It's just which kind of risk you can accept. What really keeps me going is the people that I'm with. We've really formed a community," the 29-year-old said.
For Mr Lee, however, the risks outweighed the rewards. After his accident in February, he made the difficult decision to give up road cycling.
"It was not about whether I tried to ride as safely as possible. Everything was done right. But it's just that I can't control external factors. For instance, drivers that are impatient, that's not something I can control."
Mr Lee had loved the camaraderie of cycling – watching out for one another on the roads, exploring routes in Malaysia and bonding over bike upgrades.
"There are certain friends that I will miss because we don't share common topics anymore," he said with a hint of sadness. Still, safety remained his priority.
"If the number of accidents increases, I don't think people will want to take the risk to cycle. There's other things to do to keep fit, like (fitness race) Hyrox. Cycling is not the only way."