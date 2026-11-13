Forrest Li has given Singapore football a lift, but can he build a legacy that lasts?

When Mr Forrest Li first assumed the reins as president of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) in April 2025, he was taking on what many thought was an impossible mission: the revitalisation of Singapore football.

The billionaire pledged to raise the standard of football and bring "positive energy" back to the sport.

The naturalised Singapore citizen in his late 40s was born in China and is best known as the founder of Sea Group, the technology giant behind e-commerce platform Shopee and gaming platform Garena. Media company Forbes estimated Mr Li's wealth at about S$6.3billion (US$4.9 billion).

His foray into a sport held back by public apathy and poor national team performances was seen as an injection of much-needed star power and ambition.

He had his work cut out for him. Although the association's most visible successes and shortcomings are reflected in the men's national team, FAS also oversees domestic leagues, youth development, women's football and commercial development, among other things.

He quickly rolled up his sleeves. In August 2025, Mr Li said that the national team's immediate goal was to qualify for the Asian Cup. He committed to a financial incentive structure under which players' win bonuses were tripled and local training allowances almost doubled.

The team achieved that goal in November last year, when Singapore beat Hong Kong 2-1 away from home to qualify for the Asian Cup for the first time on merit under then-interim coach Gavin Lee.

To mark the achievement, Mr Li announced a S$2 million reward for the team.