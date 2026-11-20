Too much trouble? Why good intentions aren't enough to change Singaporeans' recycling habits
Despite growing awareness of environmental issues, Singapore's domestic recycling rate has fallen to 11 per cent. Interviews and a Mediacorp-YouGov survey of 3,558 respondents shed light on what is holding people back.
This article is part of Beyond the Bin, a Mediacorp initiative raising awareness of the 3Rs – reduce, reuse and recycle – and more sustainable waste habits in Singapore.
Despite practising sustainable habits such as reducing and reusing since secondary school, Ms Nur Sorfina Mohammed Shahfiran, 22, finds that keeping up these routines consistently can be exhausting.
The fourth-year environmental earth systems science student at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has spent the past three years living in a university hall, where she encouraged her roommates to recycle and even occasionally offered to wash their used plastic containers so they could be recycled.
While her roommates eventually got into the habit of washing their own recyclables, Ms Sorfina said she continued to do most of the sorting and recycling of their trash. But at times, when she was too tired to clean everything at the end of the day, containers would pile up in the room.
"I think one of the biggest challenges with practising the 3Rs is maintaining that commitment consistently," she told CNA, referring to the practice of reducing waste, reusing items and recycling materials.
"There are ups and downs. Some days, you have more energy to put in the effort to be environmentally friendly, while on other days, you just don't."
When her studies get particularly busy, she sometimes takes a break from recycling, although she eventually resumes the habit.
Then, there's project coordinator Scott Lee, 29, who recognises the importance of recycling but has never developed a consistent habit, partly because he finds it inconvenient.
He described the recently introduced Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS), Singapore's 10-cent bottle deposit scheme, as a good public initiative, and said that he had made an effort to return used bottles to reclaim the deposit.
"But it's not always convenient ... You might not be able to find a return machine, and you end up losing that 10 cents you paid for the drink."
Mr Lee, who lives in Punggol, occasionally recycles cardboard boxes from online purchases, but otherwise disposes of plastic bottles, cans and other recyclables with his rubbish.
This habit is compounded by the fact that his HDB block's blue recycling bin is frequently filled to the brim, often leaving him little choice but to toss his recyclables into the general rubbish bin.
"I do see the need (for practising sustainable habits), but sometimes it's just not convenient to do it."
Such experiences reflect a broader challenge in Singapore. While people generally think it's important to do their part for the environment, practical obstacles and everyday inconveniences can easily discourage them from following through, a new study has found.
A survey of 3,558 respondents across different generations, commissioned by Mediacorp and conducted in September by global research data and analytics group YouGov, found the following self-reported attitudes:
- 85 per cent of respondents believe recycling is every individual's responsibility
- 82 per cent agree that recycling is the right thing to do
- 67 per cent want to recycle more than they currently do
As for actual practices, only 55 per cent of respondents reported using blue recycling bins at least once a week, and 49 per cent said they used the beverage bottle and can return scheme at least weekly instead of throwing away their recyclables.
But respondents also reported practical barriers, including full or dirty recycling bins and the inconvenience of cleaning recyclables.
Beyond these practical hurdles, the survey revealed prevailing misconceptions about what can and cannot be recycled, with knowledge gaps varying across generations.
Respondents also expressed uncertainty about the effectiveness of Singapore's recycling system, with some questioning whether the materials collected were actually recycled.
Financial incentives emerged as the most commonly indicated primary motivation for recycling, mentioned by 23 per cent of respondents. This was narrowly ahead of protecting the environment for future generations, indicated by 22 per cent of the respondents.
These figures highlight a stubborn reality after more than two decades of government efforts to encourage recycling, including public education campaigns, expanded recycling infrastructure and more recent measures aimed at reducing disposable waste.
Singapore's domestic recycling rate stood at 11 per cent in 2025, down from 20 per cent in 2019, even as the proportion of households reporting that they recycle rose from 72 per cent in 2023 to 78 per cent in 2025.
Experts said the survey highlights Singapore's challenge of moving beyond awareness to make the 3Rs – reducing, reusing and recycling – easier to practise and sustain in everyday life.
WHEN CONVENIENCE GETS IN THE WAY
In CNA's conversations with about 20 Singapore residents, many said that practising the 3Rs required considerable planning and effort.
Although some practise sustainable habits from time to time, they can struggle to maintain them in the midst of everyday demands.
Ms Clara Lim, for example, has become less consistent about using reusable cups and food containers since she started working.
The 28-year-old dog trainer said that during her university days, she was quite passionate about the 3Rs, bringing her own containers, separating recyclables from her rubbish and setting aside time to take them to recycling bins.
"But nowadays, I don't bring my own cups or containers as much as I used to because of inconvenience or because I'm forgetful," she said.
"I move around a lot for work. Sometimes I have to leave home by a certain time, and I'm not always consistent about waking up early enough to wash my cup or container.
"Eventually, it became more convenient to just buy a drink in a disposable cup or take away food without a container."
The experiences of Ms Lim, Ms Sorfina and Mr Lee largely tally with the survey's findings on the barriers to recycling:
- 30 per cent mentioned full or dirty recycling bins
- 28 per cent found cleaning recyclables before disposal inconvenient
- 24 per cent mentioned insufficient storage space at home to store recyclables before disposal
- 21 per cent mentioned the distance to the recycling bin
Over the years, various measures have been introduced to make recycling more accessible to Singaporeans.
Since the launch of the National Recycling Programme in 2001, Singapore has expanded its household recycling infrastructure, with public waste collectors now required to provide at least one blue recycling bin at every Housing and Development Board block. The authorities have also deployed additional bins at around 700 locations and increased collection frequency at more than 1,100 locations to address overflowing bins and higher demand.
Beyond the blue bins, there are about 870 e-waste collection points across Singapore, at locations such as community centres, shopping malls and electronics retailers.
Separately, social enterprise Cloop and its partners operate around 450 textile recycling bins islandwide, according to the organisation's website.
There is also no shortage of online resources to guide residents.
The National Environment Agency (NEA) has a Recycling Search Engine to help the public check what can and cannot be recycled, as well as a Bloobin AI chatbot on WhatsApp and Telegram that allows users to describe or upload pictures of items for recycling advice.
NEA also provides online maps to help residents locate recycling and collection points for different types of waste.
But the availability of these facilities and information does not necessarily mean that people will make use of them, experts said.
Associate Professor Terry Van Gevelt, who specialises in urban sustainability at Singapore Management University (SMU), described the situation as the "classic value-action gap", where many want to recycle more than they do, but are held back by certain barriers.
He said that while online resources and dedicated recycling collection points are useful, accessing them often requires additional effort, such as stopping to look up information or travelling to a collection point.
These extra steps create what he described as "cognitive friction", where people are more likely to default to the easiest option, which is often throwing the item into a rubbish bin.
Instead, he suggested designing recycling systems so that the right information and disposal options are available when people decide what to do with an item, making it easier and more intuitive to recycle correctly.
For Madam Chan Yuet Ngoh, a 69-year-old cleaner, the motivation to reduce waste comes from thrift rather than environmental concerns.
Such habits were also more prevalent among older respondents in the Mediacorp-YouGov survey, with 76 per cent of baby boomers and those from the silent generation – those born between 1918 and 1945 – saying that they avoided buying more than they needed every time or most of the time, compared with 61 per cent of Gen Z respondents.
Mdm Chan, who grew up in a low-income family, reuses plastic bags multiple times and brings her own containers when buying takeaway meals to save money.
"Times are tough. A meal already costs $5, and if you have to pay another 30 cents for the takeaway container, that's $5.30," she said.
"You pay 30 cents for the container, use it once and then throw it away. It's very wasteful."
Dr Corinne Ong, a senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Residential College 4, said such habits could reflect the circumstances in which older Singaporeans grew up.
Having experienced a less affluent society, they were more likely to have been brought up valuing thrift, unlike younger generations raised amid a more pervasive consumer culture, she said.
The Mediacorp-YouGov survey also found that 29 per cent of Gen Z respondents believed individual actions could make the biggest difference in environmental sustainability, compared with 15 per cent of baby boomers and those from the silent generation.
While motivations for practising the 3Rs vary, Assoc Prof Van Gevelt argued that public education campaigns alone have their limits, as knowing what to do does not necessarily mean people will follow through.
Rather than focusing on further awareness campaigns, he suggested improving the way recycling systems are set up so that the environmentally responsible choice is also the easiest to make.
Mr Yasser Amin, chief executive officer of environmental organisation Stridy, pointed to Singapore's efficient waste-management system as a possible reason recycling has yet to become an ingrained habit.
He noted that Singaporeans have grown accustomed to the convenience of simply throwing things away, without having to think about what happens to their rubbish afterwards.
"Our single-chute system (in public housing blocks) makes disposing of rubbish incredibly easy," he said.
"We're so efficient at managing waste that recycling becomes deprioritised."
RECYCLING MISCONCEPTIONS AND MISTRUST
Some Singapore residents struggle to identify what can and cannot be recycled. Others are sceptical about whether their efforts would make a difference.
Uncertainty over recycling rules sometimes discourages Mr Dion Heng, 26, a first-year PhD student at NTU's School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, and recent graduate Annabelle Lee, 23, from recycling altogether.
Mr Heng said he would rather throw potentially recyclable items into a general rubbish bin than risk contaminating an entire batch of recyclables.
Both had heard that placing unsuitable items in recycling bins could cause other recyclable materials to be discarded. They were also unsure whether items such as milk cartons, shampoo bottles and glass containers could be recycled.
Mr Heng and Ms Lee also felt that having separate recycling bins for different materials, – such as paper, plastic and glass – at Housing and Development Board (HDB) estates could make it easier for residents to recycle correctly, similar to the segregated bins already found in some shopping malls.
The duo's experiences reflect some of the knowledge gaps highlighted in the Mediacorp-YouGov survey, with misconceptions varying across different generations.
For instance, 41 per cent of Gen Z respondents incorrectly believed that tissue paper and paper towels could be recycled, compared with 32 per cent of baby boomers and those from the silent generation.
For glass bottles and jars, 81 per cent of Gen Z respondents recognised that they could be recycled, compared with 90 per cent of baby boomers and members of the silent generation.
For this survey, Gen Z refers to respondents born between 1997 and 2009, millennials between 1981 and 1996, Gen X between 1965 and 1980, and baby boomers between 1946 and 1964.
The generational differences were among the findings that surprised YouGov's researchers, who noted that younger respondents appeared more enthusiastic about recycling despite showing misconceptions about whether certain materials can be recycled.
However, SMU's Assoc Prof Van Gevelt cautioned against reading too much into these differences, suggesting that various factors could be at play.
For instance, many Gen Z respondents may still live with their parents, who often take charge of household recycling, which could explain why these respondents are less familiar with what can and cannot be recycled, he said.
The uncertainty is not confined to younger Singaporeans, though.
Technology manager Roshni Fernando, 47, said that although she makes a point of sorting her rubbish and recycling regularly, she sometimes struggles to work out whether certain packaging materials, such as polystyrene foam, can be recycled.
When unsure, she would sometimes leave them beside recycling bins, hoping that the cleaners would know better how to handle them.
Dr Ong of NUS said the wide variety of products and packaging materials could make it difficult for consumers to determine what could be recycled and how the items should be prepared for recycling.
"Currently, I think most households recycle based on what they think is appropriate, so recycling contaminated items (stained with water or food) may not often be deliberate but the deed of an oblivious resident," she said.
She suggested providing households with clearer guidance on which common items to prioritise for recycling, including detergent bottles and delivery packaging, as well as how to prepare them for disposal.
For other Singapore residents, the uncertainty extends beyond what can be recycled to what happens to the materials after collection.
Although 77 per cent believed recycling could make a difference to the environment, 44 per cent felt that the country's current recycling system was ineffective.
For nearly a quarter (24 per cent), uncertainty over whether collected materials ended up being recycled was a barrier.
Among those who harbour such doubts is Mr Jerome Tan, 33, who works in the finance industry and does not recycle.
He described recycling as a "scam", claiming that recycling companies profit from the process while the waste is ultimately dumped in developing countries.
Mr Tan said his scepticism stems from documentaries and information he has encountered while scrolling online.
Mr Tan also considers sorting recyclables a waste of time. However, he does carry a reusable shopping bag when he goes grocery shopping, as he sees this as a more direct way to reduce waste.
Under the National Recycling Programme, materials collected from blue recycling bins are sent to materials recovery facilities, where they are sorted into different waste streams before being sent to local and overseas recycling plants.
However, not everything deposited in these bins can be recycled. Food- or liquid-contaminated items, as well as non-recyclable materials placed in the bins, are sent to waste-to-energy plants for incineration.
The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said earlier this year that the contamination rate for recycling bins and chutes under the programme had remained at about 40 per cent since 2021.
Some residents continue recycling despite doubts about or limited knowledge of the system's effectiveness.
Graphic designer Keyell Jeyespi, 34, said she started questioning the recycling collection practices after witnessing a worker empty different types of recyclables into one large bag.
While she did not know whether the materials were subsequently sorted, the incident made her wonder what happened after collection. Nevertheless, she continues recycling because she considers it her personal responsibility.
Besides contamination, Mr Yasser from Stridy identified a lack of transparency as another major obstacle to building public confidence in Singapore's recycling system.
Beyond the visible problem of contaminated blue recycling bins, Mr Yasser said residents also had little insight into what happens to the materials they deposit in recycling bins.
To address this, Mr Yasser suggested exploring ways for residents to track where their recyclables go after collection, such as through batch numbers assigned to bins or collection trucks.
Although he acknowledged that such a system would be logistically challenging, he believed greater transparency could help reassure residents that their recycling efforts were worthwhile.
Permanent resident Alan Qu said that public confidence in the recycling system could be further eroded when fellow residents misuse recycling facilities.
The 42-year-old financial technology worker, who is from China, said that he had seen blue bins filled with non-recyclable waste or contaminated by improperly cleaned recyclables.
He also said that he had come across "very dirty" BCRS machine near his River Valley estate.
Mr Qu said these eyesores bring to mind the broken windows theory, the idea that visible signs of neglect or disorder in a neighbourhood can encourage further disregard for rules among residents.
"If you see something that's already dirty, (you might think) 'Yeah, I will just throw everything there. I will not try to follow the rules or keep everything clean like I am supposed to'."
TURNING GOOD INTENTIONS INTO LASTING HABITS
For some Singapore residents, financial incentives have provided an added push to recycle more regularly.
Ms R Ada, a 44-year-old educator, said her family previously disposed of recyclables mainly during spring cleaning, perhaps once every school term.
But since the BCRS was launched in April this year, her family has started setting aside used bottles daily and returning them to the machines on weekends.
She added that her children are especially motivated by the refunds, which they can use to top up their EZ-Link transport fare cards.
"Since it says on the bottle that you can get 10 cents back, we might as well return it."
SMU's Assoc Prof Van Gevelt said the BCRS draws on the behavioural economics concept of loss aversion, where people feel a loss more strongly than an equivalent gain, potentially nudging them to return their drink containers to reclaim the deposit.
"Because you pay the deposit upfront and only get it back when you return the container, it is framed as something you stand to lose, not a bonus you might earn."
The mandatory disposable carrier bag charge at larger supermarkets offers another example of how a financial measure can encourage changes in everyday behaviour, he said.
In a written reply to a parliamentary question in April this year, MSE said the disposable carrier bag charge of at least 5 cents has helped supermarket operators achieve a 70 to 80 per cent reduction in the number of bags issued at their outlets.
This aligns with the Mediacorp-YouGov survey finding that 73 per cent of respondents now bring reusable bags every time or most of the time when grocery shopping.
Assoc Prof Van Gevelt described the bag charge as an example of effective "choice architecture", where the environment in which people make decisions is designed to encourage a particular behaviour.
He said bringing a reusable bag involves a simple decision, with an obvious alternative at the checkout. The choice is also made publicly, as shoppers can observe each other, while the charge provides a financial incentive to avoid disposable bags.
However, he expressed concern about extending such charges to other single-use products without providing convenient alternatives.
"Without an easy alternative, a charge becomes a burden, and it can also fall hardest on those least able to afford it," he noted.
Instead, he suggested making manufacturers pay more for difficult-to-recycle packaging, encouraging them to adopt more sustainable designs rather than placing the burden on consumers.
Several community-led initiatives across Singapore have likewise shown that changing the environment can influence behaviour.
Tiong Bahru's Seng Poh estate has done away with about 30 blue bins. A new smart recycling machine has been in use at the estate's community centre since June.
The machine, run by waste management firm Cora, requires residents to sort their recyclables into four categories: paper, plastic, metal and glass.
Instructions are displayed for each material, and residents can see the weight of the items they deposit.
Resident Kelvin Wang, who is part of a Love Tiong Bahru initiative to keep the estate clean and encourage recycling, said that the initiative started following feedback that the blue bins in the estate were often contaminated or misused.
Mr Wang said it took "a lot of work" to explain to residents why such sorting was important, but added that these efforts had given residents more confidence in recycling, leading to more recyclables being collected.
The amount of recyclables collected by the machine increased from 2,288kg in July to 2,401kg in October.
"Part of the education programme (is to) reassure them that if you take the effort to sort out your recyclables and recycle in our hub, you can be reassured that the recyclables go to the right endpoint," he said.
In Yishun, Singapore's first Zero Waste Hub was recently launched by environmental organisation Zero Waste SG.
Mr Lionel Dorai, its executive director, agreed that while financial incentives can help encourage people to start recycling, they should not be relied on indefinitely.
His organisation's survey of residents participating in its recycling hub pilots showed that most did not need financial rewards. Instead, they wanted to understand how to use the facilities and why recycling was important, he said.
Mr Dorai said the hub at Yishun is a one-stop location where residents can recycle different materials, donate clothes and refill household products in a single trip, rather than visiting multiple locations.
Right now, residents in most other parts of Singapore have to visit different locations to dispose of various kinds of recyclables. For example, in certain neighbourhoods, the e-waste and textile collection points may not be in the same area as the blue recycling bin.
Beyond infrastructure, the hub also serves as a space for regular community activities aimed at encouraging residents to make the 3Rs part of their routines.
Mr Dorai said Zero Waste SG had previously tried one-off educational outreach but found that it was ineffective. "That's why the Zero Waste Hub now has sustained education and activities on the ground run by its community," he said.
As the hub opened only on Nov 15, it is still too early to assess its impact on recycling rates in the area, he noted.
He also called for a gradual shift towards segregating recyclables at source, rather than relying solely on the existing blue-bin system.
He suggested allowing both systems to coexist during a transition period, while expanding segregated recycling facilities to "whet people's appetite" for source segregation and encourage small changes that could gradually become a habit.
While some initiatives focus on making sustainable practices easier and more rewarding, several interviewees said stronger enforcement may be needed to stop people from improperly disposing of waste in recycling bins and to reduce single-use plastics.
Among them was 70-year-old retiree Iris Leong, who said Singaporeans lacked the discipline to separate their recyclables properly, pointing to the general rubbish she had seen discarded in blue recycling bins.
If the issue is indeed urgent, the authorities should certainly move on it, she said, giving Singapore's ban on chewing gum in the 1990s as an example of the government's willingness to enforce restrictions.
She added that residents may see a lack of enforcement as a licence to continue entrenched habits, such as failing to recycle regularly.
In that same vein, Mr Yasser from Stridy called for stronger government measures to reduce reliance on single-use disposables. He pointed to countries such as Rwanda and Australia, which have introduced bans or restrictions on certain single-use plastics, as examples of bolder approaches Singapore could consider.
"The plastic bag charge was a significant step, but more needs to be done. If we go one level deeper, we need to look at food courts, markets and hawker centres," he said.
"No matter how entrenched these habits are in Singaporean society, we have to address them."
The experts stressed that changing deeply ingrained habits requires a whole-of-society approach, involving the government, businesses, schools and community organisations.
"If you just rely on government to do it alone, then we won't move fast enough. We need everyone coming together to do it," Mr Dorai said.