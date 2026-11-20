Despite practising sustainable habits such as reducing and reusing since secondary school, Ms Nur Sorfina Mohammed Shahfiran, 22, finds that keeping up these routines consistently can be exhausting.

The fourth-year environmental earth systems science student at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has spent the past three years living in a university hall, where she encouraged her roommates to recycle and even occasionally offered to wash their used plastic containers so they could be recycled.

While her roommates eventually got into the habit of washing their own recyclables, Ms Sorfina said she continued to do most of the sorting and recycling of their trash. But at times, when she was too tired to clean everything at the end of the day, containers would pile up in the room.

"I think one of the biggest challenges with practising the 3Rs is maintaining that commitment consistently," she told CNA, referring to the practice of reducing waste, reusing items and recycling materials.

"There are ups and downs. Some days, you have more energy to put in the effort to be environmentally friendly, while on other days, you just don't."

When her studies get particularly busy, she sometimes takes a break from recycling, although she eventually resumes the habit.

Then, there's project coordinator Scott Lee, 29, who recognises the importance of recycling but has never developed a consistent habit, partly because he finds it inconvenient.

He described the recently introduced Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS), Singapore's 10-cent bottle deposit scheme, as a good public initiative, and said that he had made an effort to return used bottles to reclaim the deposit.

"But it's not always convenient ... You might not be able to find a return machine, and you end up losing that 10 cents you paid for the drink."

Mr Lee, who lives in Punggol, occasionally recycles cardboard boxes from online purchases, but otherwise disposes of plastic bottles, cans and other recyclables with his rubbish.

This habit is compounded by the fact that his HDB block's blue recycling bin is frequently filled to the brim, often leaving him little choice but to toss his recyclables into the general rubbish bin.

"I do see the need (for practising sustainable habits), but sometimes it's just not convenient to do it."

Such experiences reflect a broader challenge in Singapore. While people generally think it's important to do their part for the environment, practical obstacles and everyday inconveniences can easily discourage them from following through, a new study has found.

A survey of 3,558 respondents across different generations, commissioned by Mediacorp and conducted in September by global research data and analytics group YouGov, found the following self-reported attitudes:

85 per cent of respondents believe recycling is every individual's responsibility

82 per cent agree that recycling is the right thing to do

67 per cent want to recycle more than they currently do

As for actual practices, only 55 per cent of respondents reported using blue recycling bins at least once a week, and 49 per cent said they used the beverage bottle and can return scheme at least weekly instead of throwing away their recyclables.