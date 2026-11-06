Not just a women's issue: The hidden cost of menopause on the economy

Menopause is reached after a woman has gone for 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period. Before that, women may go through a long period of perimenopause, also known as the menopausal transition.

Women experiencing perimenopause or menopause are typically around 45 to 50 years old, Dr Ong said, and the transition can last for years.

The Ministry of Manpower's Labour Force in Singapore Advance Release 2025 report showed that women made up 47.7 per cent of Singapore's resident labour force.

And as Singapore's labour force continues to age, the toll of menopause may become increasingly difficult to ignore, women's health advocates told CNA.

Ms Sangeetha Yogendran, manager of advocacy and research, at the Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE), said that many employers and managers are still unaware of the issue.

There are no publicly available statistics on the economic impact of menopause in Singapore.

However, in the United Kingdom, for example, one in 10 women aged between 40 and 55 had left a job because of menopause symptoms, as reported in a 2022 study by the women's rights charity Fawcett Society.

In Japan, symptoms associated with menstruation and menopause cost the country an estimated 2,296.3 billion yen (US$14.4 billion) in 2022, as stated in an article published in the medical journal Reproductive Health.

A 2024 report by the Swedish Institute for Health Economics also estimated the annual per-person productivity cost of vasomotor symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats across the Nordic countries.

The estimates ranged from about 4,600 euros (US$5,155) per person in Denmark to 8,700 euros per person in Norway.

In Singapore, menopause remains overlooked, one academic told CNA.

Adjunct Assistant Professor Huang Zhongwei from the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine said: "We need to do further research, but I'm glad that our data has come in, and is raising awareness."

The deputy director of the Bia-Echo Asia Centre for Reproductive Longevity and Equality (ACRLE) co-authored a 2025 white paper titled Menopause and the Bottom Line: A Critical Leadership Challenge for APAC Leaders.

The paper provided some of the first real-world data showing how menopausal symptoms affect the professional and personal lives of women in the Asia-Pacific region.

"I think that quantifying the economic loss (due to the impact of menopause) will also add value to what we are talking about: how it will impact workplace practices, productivity and efficiency if this is not resolved. I think we need that data," he added.

OVERLOOKED AND UNDERSTUDIED

Menopause is a major health issue and merits further research on that basis alone, Adj Asst Prof Huang said.

His study found that women in Singapore appeared to be particularly affected by symptoms, with around two-thirds reporting two or more menopause symptoms.

In Indonesia, for example, women more commonly reported fewer symptoms.

More research is needed to understand the difference and why this was so, he said.

"Is it something biological that signals how these women respond? Is it the environment? Is it work stress? There are a lot more facets to it than meets the eye.”

Advocates said that menopause also deserves more attention because women have long suffered in silence.

Madam Rahayu Mahzam, Minister of State for Health, recently commented: “Menopause is something that, I think, sometimes, is really put at the back."

Even though much progress has been made in maternity and postnatal care, menopause is still something women simply endure, she said at a community event called Menopause Matters last month.

Ms Goh Han Yan, Member of Parliament (MP) for Nee Soon GRC, said that the People's Action Party (PAP) Women's Wing had heard from women who experienced unfamiliar changes in their bodies and feared something was seriously wrong, without realising that these could be signs of perimenopause.

Ms Goh, who is the adviser for health and well-being from the PAP Women's Wing, said that a joint survey with NTUC Women and Family also showed that women were anxious about how others would perceive them during menopause, underscoring the need for greater awareness.

The survey, which polled 2,375 women in August, found that only one in five were confident their symptoms would not affect how others viewed their performance or capability.

The PAP Women's Wing is also planning a series of listening sessions to better understand women's lived experiences, Ms Goh said. The first session is scheduled for Dec 5.