Are breakfast buns healthy? 5 things to know about them

SINGAPORE: Jeremy Loh’s all-time favourite bun is “really, really addictive”.

“That little cream they put (on top of) the bun… is really the secret weapon,” said the self-proclaimed bun fanatic. Loh is referring to none other than the floss bun.

He eats buns almost every day and can spend up to S$120 a month on the bread rolls with choice toppings or fillings.

Loh is not alone in his enthusiasm. When CNA Insider did a callout on Instagram asking viewers what their favourite buns were, we received more than 130 responses that ranged from the traditional kaya and red bean buns to the more novel nacho cheese potato buns and garlic cream buns.

But the one that came out tops was Loh’s go-to, followed by the red bean bun, hotdog bun, cheese bun and coffee bun.