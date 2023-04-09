Cab rides, dining out, new payment options: Millennials’ spending habits in the spotlight

SINGAPORE: Joey Lim takes a Grab ride “99 per cent of the time” when she leaves home.

She checks out new restaurants and bars every week or fortnight with friends, and they spend about S$100 per person each time.

To keep fit, she has a personal trainer and goes to Muay Thai classes.

Two years ago, the 28-year-old moved to her own place, forking out more than S$1,000 each month on rent. There are also monthly insurance premiums of about S$300.

Each month, the freelance social media strategist and graphic and web designer spends almost S$4,500 all told.