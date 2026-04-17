Are you buying fake skincare products online? The problem is more common than you think

SINGAPORE: Buying skincare products on e-commerce platforms instead of buying them in-store could mean paying a lot less sometimes, possibly by up to 30 per cent for the same product.

But the price difference may not be the only difference.

CNA’s Talking Point bought different types of skincare products to compare the e-commerce versions with the ones bought from official retailers and the brands’ online stores. And laboratory tests showed that most of them were not quite a match.

One of the moisturisers only had 8 per cent of ingredients that matched the original. “It’s potentially a counterfeit,” said product authentication expert Ng Guankai, who has worked with brand owners to combat counterfeits for 18 years.

With thousands of skincare products available on e-commerce platforms, the odds are that consumers have bought such counterfeits. Ng has cited industry reports suggesting that more than 65 per cent of cosmetic items bought online are fake.