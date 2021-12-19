Can acai prevent heart disease? What you should know about this on-trend fruity treat

SINGAPORE: If you have ever made a New Year’s resolution to eat more healthily, you may have googled “superfoods” and chanced upon acai.

The fruit from Brazil saw a popularity boom in the early 2000s in the United States and has made its way to Singapore, where images of acai bowls topped with strawberries, banana and granola are a draw for health-conscious customers.

Acai (pronounced ah-sah-ee) is widely touted as a superfood rich in antioxidants, fibre and fats that are good for the heart.

But does it mean your S$10 or S$15 acai bowl or smoothie can help to stave off heart disease and aid in weight loss, as some have claimed?