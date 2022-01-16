Can mala help you lose weight? What’s actually in the fiery dish (and how to beat the heat)

SINGAPORE: It is one of the latest food crazes to hit our island.

From the hotpot to the stir-fried versions, mala fish skin and even mala chicken rice, it seems that Singaporeans cannot get enough of this flavour.

Over the years, the popularity of mala (“ma” for numbing and “la” for spicy) has grown, with stalls selling mala xiang guo (stir-fried mala) proliferating in hawker centres and coffee shops across Singapore.

And when Talking Point host Steven Chia asked on Instagram what everyday item the programme should investigate, the top response was mala.

Here are five things to know about what’s in the dish, whether it might actually be good for you and how to deal with your burning mouth (and belly) after eating it.

1. ARE THERE HEALTH BENEFITS?

While mala contains many ingredients (one chef’s sauce had more than 30 spices and ingredients, including star anise, cinnamon, aromatic ginger, cloves and fennel), the ones that give it its signature taste are Sichuan peppercorns and dried chilli.

Both are purported to have health benefits.

Sichuan peppercorns — which give the numbing effect — are dried berries, which are said to boost the immune system, help reduce body pains and increase one’s metabolism, among other benefits.

Dried chilli contains minerals like folate, potassium and thiamine, and is a good source of vitamins A, B and C. Capsaicin, the compound that makes chillies hot, is even said to help lead to weight loss.