Career dilemmas? How 2 Singaporeans dispelled their doubts with these WSG initiatives

SINGAPORE: When Eileen Tan co-founded Vintagewknd in 2015, selling upcycled fashion, it was a passion project run from her bedroom.

The 32-year-old and her partner, Eden Tay, have since turned it into a thriving vintage label, with a bricks-and-mortar store in Haji Lane. But success came with strings attached.

“I wish I didn’t have to be the boss,” Tan said. “I suddenly found myself having to wear many hats.”

Years of steering the brand have taken a toll. Burnout has crept in.

She is also battling with the brutal realities of the retail industry, which include rising rents. “The biggest challenge would be (finding) money … to grow the business, expand our team, expand into more spaces,” said Tan, who feels conflicted over her next step.