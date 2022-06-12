My parents are deaf, so I grew up with a ‘superpower’: Meet Singapore’s CODAs

SINGAPORE: Christalle and Christophe Tay are often asked how they grew up. It might seem blunt, even insensitive, but the pair, 25 and 23 years old respectively, are used to it.

How did they learn to speak? How could they connect with their parents? How did they pick up sign language?

“It’s not malicious. These are very natural questions that people will think about,” said Christophe.

They are happy to answer, but it is frustrating for them when folks make assumptions. Other children of deaf adults (CODAs) whom CNA Insider spoke to feel the same.

When some of Dhyaana Shona’s classmates found out that her parents were deaf, they said: “I’m so sorry you need to deal with sign language.”

That upset the 11-year-old. “Don’t be sorry! I’m not even sad that I know sign language. It’s a superpower for me,” said Shona.