These children have spent almost all their lives in public rental flats. What’s been the impact?

SINGAPORE: Every weekend, whilst she imagines other teenagers may be sleeping in or going out with their families, Wan Nur Wardina will be doing all the household chores in the morning.

Tidying up the house, sweeping and mopping the floor — the 17-year-old has been doing chores like these since she was young. “This (is) considered my responsibility … because my mum (works at) weekends,” she said.

They moved into their public rental flat when Wardina was eight years old, having previously lived in her grandfather’s rental flat since she was three.

Since she was 13, she has also been taking care of her brother, who is now five years old, while their mother is at work.